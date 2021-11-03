Society In-person or the virtual workplace, emotional intelligence is friendly

Close up of girl's hand placing the last jigsaw puzzle piece with word Emotional Intelligence. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By Anna Lema

More by this Author Summary Emotional Intelligence is a significant component of intangible soft skills, which makes it even more abstract.

The confidence exuded by emotionally intelligent people is a product of continuous knowledge acquisition.

Emotional Intelligence often seems like a complex concept. It is a significant component of intangible soft skills, which makes it even more abstract. However, EI can mitigate challenging or tricky workplace communications as seen in the examples below.

Communication, receptiveness

Solomon, a young CEO, is chairing a HOD meeting that also includes the head of security, Kali. Kali is giving his report and expresses his concern that employees are bringing food into the company. The team doesn’t understand why this should be an issue as Kali is unable to state his concerns articulately.

Solomon calls for comments round the table, then realises that the team is struggling to make sense of Kali’s report. Having understood, Solomon “re-emphasises” the importance of ensuring that food brought into the institution has been well-prepared and is stored safely to prevent food-borne outbreaks in the institution.

Solomon was not only actively listening to Kali but also relating to him by putting himself in his shoes. He was receptive, taking into consideration Kali’s level of communication in relation to the group, and understood that this might have made him anxious or intimidated.

By explaining Kali’s message the way Kali would have liked to, Solomon made Kali feel competent and valued. As CEO, Solomon understands the value of engagement and inclusion of people from varying backgrounds.

Self-awareness, confidence

Virtual interviews for the position of senior manager are set to begin in 20 minutes. The panel of eight interviewers is ready. The young interviewee puts on his suit trousers but he is astonished to note that they are very tight and make his stomach bulge upwards.

He puts on his white shirt anyway and opts to leave it untucked to cover the big protrusion. He consoles himself that since the interviews are being conducted virtually, these small details may not be noticeable. He manages to get his mental state in order despite the mishaps, but as the interview progresses, he realises he did not put on his jacket.

The jacket is important for this position. It would add value. He figures that at this point the most important thing is what he is telling the panel of eight on the other side of the world. There is nothing he can do about the tight trousers, bulging tummy or the missing jacket.

A few weeks later he was overjoyed to receive the good news that he got the job.

Emotional intelligence makes one aware of their strengths and weaknesses. The confidence exuded by emotionally intelligent people is a product of continuous knowledge acquisition. Emotionally intelligent people appear calm because they are capable of controlling their emotions even in very challenging situations.

The interviewing panel did not necessarily miss the mishaps either. They are living in times where the attitude of the interviewee is more important than a small mishap in grooming.

Anna V. Lema, HR Consultant, The Talking Voices