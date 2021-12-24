Society Luxury expert gift guide

By MARYANNE MAINA

More by this Author Summary More high-spending customers are now hiring personal shoppers to help them pick the very best from different shops globally.

As a luxury concierge company, the festive season means that we get requests to shop for unique gifts. More high-spending customers are now hiring personal shoppers to help them pick the very best from different shops globally, meaning that they no longer have to travel to London or Paris. So what are well-to-do shopping for?

The year has been challenging and we have curated a gift selection that is not only beautiful but memorable.

1. 24-carat gold chocolates.

Do you love chocolate? Buy the 24-carat gold luxury decadent chocolates by Z Chocolate made by a French chef in France, packaged in a mahogany box, and delivered with the message from the sender.

The gift box can also include the logo of a company. The boxes have insulators depending on the weather of the destination.

A box of 15 chocolates in 24-carat edible gold costs Sh68,000.

2. Silver candle holders or lion ashtray

The holiday season is for dining and the dining room is the theatre where you can display African inspired and created candelabras by Patrick Mavros, a jeweller in Nairobi.

Buy the spectacular palm trees, elephant herds and giraffe families made of sterling silver. Our recommendations for people passionate about wildlife, one can acquire sterling silver candelabras set known as The Staghorn Coral and Hawksbill Turtle Candelabra from Patrick Mavros at his shop in Nairobi. One set costs Sh3.3 million.

If you have that cigar-loving friend who loves African luxury, the lion ashtray is an excellent choice going at Sh1.3 million, also from Patrick Mavros.

3. Collectible Bugatti toy car

As a Bugatti car owner or a fan, you can also own a Baby Bugatti made by Little Cars in London. The Bugatti Baby is a scaled-down version of the Bugatti Type 35, which in addition to its smaller size differs in that it has an electric motor.

These are a limited-production and cost between $38,000 and $74,500 (Sh4.3 million to Sh8.4million). The Bugatti Baby II is available in three models. An adult and child can drive the car.

Oh, we also do recommend the Baby Aston Martin if you want a piece of James Bond’s lifestyle.

The Aston Martin DB5 Junior No Time To Die Edition starts from £90,000. (Sh13.6 million). It has a top speed of 45mph and the driving modes are a novice, expert, and escape. You and your child can drive it.

4. Timepiece

Timepieces are an absolutely important gift for him and her. What do we recommend?

For me, the elegant Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch: Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch, ultra-thin, 40 mm. Manufacture mechanical movement with manual winding at Sh1.7million.

Another option is the Cartier Santos Dumont starting at Sh413,000 for the 27.5mm Santos-Dumont in steel, the 31.4mm costs Sh441,000 and the range-topping rose gold 31.4mm model is priced at Sh1.3 million. Women will love the Cartier Pasha which starts from Sh960,000.

Buy A. Lange & Sohne if you are a timepiece collector and have Cartiers, and Rolexes and now desire a different tick tock. The editions Timezone 14 and Timezone 18 start from Sh4.9 million.

Finally, for the lady with petite wrists, the Jaeger-LeCoultre comes in stainless steel and manual winding at Sh984,000.

Ms Maina is a Paris based luxury consultant