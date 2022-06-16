Society Standout luxury father’s day gifts

By MARYANNE MAINA

This Sunday the world marks Fathers Day, when the world comes together to appreciate that special role that dads play in shaping children into valued members of the society.

Saying a simple thank you will pass the message, but nothing speaks to appreciation like a luxury gift. Below are suggestions that will get most fathers swooning.

Sirai Beach: The holiday for the father who always never rests

This is also a proper treat for the dad who loves interior design and decor. Sirai Beach overlooks the Indian Ocean from a cliff top in Kilifi. Its interiors and styling speak to the different flavours of the Kenyan coast.

It offers an infinity pool framed by ancient baobab trees. It’s private and secluded, making it the perfect place to unwind.

Packages start from US$13,500

Tag Heuer watch for the golf dad

TAG Heuer’s sporty spirit is expressed in a special edition designed for the most discerning golfers. It has a built-in GPS that will help him prepare for every move with great accuracy.

It is made using high-tech materials such as an ultra-lightweight titanium case with matte finish and a ceramic bezel with exclusive Golf Edition crown. Inclusive are two straps, the first in black rubber, the second in white golf pattern with green stitching.

Price: $US1,800.00

Formula 1 father: Hello Monaco!

Get him the prestigious Suite Carre d’Or which is located on the top floor of the Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo. This suite is designed by Jacques Garcia and offers panoramic degree views of Monte-Carlo, the “Golden Square”, Casino gardens and the Mediterranean Sea.

The hotel and provides personalised welcome on arrival with transfer to and from the airport in a limousine. He will be right in the middle of the Formula 1 circuit.

Packages start from US$15,875

The champagne lifestyle father

“Dom Perignon is my drink for all celebrations. A trip into the Dom Perignon cellar would be orgasmic. And, dining at the Moet & Chandon chateau in Champagne, would be unforgettable,” Sandro Cechellini, a supplier of health equipment, in Kenya.

Price undefined.

Frost Cakery cupcakes for the sweet tooth dad

Inside Westgate Mall, downstairs is a cafe known as Frost Cakery that also delivers beautiful and creative cakes and cupcakes. Part of its beauty includes the well-designed packing for the cupcakes.

Cupcake flavours include moist chocolate sponge, creamy centre chunky Oreo buttercream and topped with half a crunchy Oreo cookie. Or you can try vanilla bean sponge with a silky smooth vanilla bean Swiss buttercream.

Or you can try white chocolate sponge with a creamy pistachio ganache filling. Frosted with rose buttercream, edible dried rose petals & toasted pistachios.

In the restaurant, they also serve lattes such as rich pistachio in hite ganache. The Cakery has paid a lot of attention to details. Check on Instagram for the cake you will order for dad.

“I love chocolate cake and anything with chocolates. It would be nice to receive anything with chocolates,” Anthony Maina, a private banker, in Westlands.

Cupcakes start from Sh250 per cupcake.

Visit to the Mercedes museum for the Mercedes dad

“I have been dreaming about the Mercedes - Benz museum. I love the brand and I drive several mercers. But, a gift to visit the holy grail of Mercedes would be exhilarating,” shared Crispin Oduor, a real estate investor.

Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany. The museum presents breathtaking vehicles and over 1,500 exhibits. It covers the history of the Mercedes-Benz brand and the brands associated with it. Stuttgart is home to the Mercedes-Benz brand and the international headquarters of the Mercedes-Benz Group.

Price undefined.

