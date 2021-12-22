Society Traits that bring harmony with your colleagues

By Anna Lema

Negative personality traits can escalate bad situations, create tension, breed enmity, stifle communication and ultimately dent the mood of an organisation.

The young friendly receptionist is trying to calm down the visibly agitated customer. As the exchange continues at the reception, the HR manager happens to pass by, observes for a while and decides not to interfere because he trusts the receptionist to deal with it.

The activity also does not escape the attention of the wise elderly cleaning lady, who offers the client a seat while she whips up a nice cup of coffee for him.

Personality differences contribute substantially to workplace misunderstandings and clashes. Recruiters, for example, have continuously tweaked recruitment processes to ensure systems capture perfect candidates for both hard and soft skills.

However, experience has shown that even with extensive due diligence and intensive psychometric testing, the most “qualified” candidate can still disappoint or find the work environment unfavourable.

They might have to deal with negative traits such as an unfriendly, malicious colleague, a lazy and pessimistic team member, an unempathetic and opinionated supervisor, or a persistently overbearing client.

On the other hand, when positive traits are professionally and effectively applied, they create understanding and appreciation in people working together. Here are a few positive traits that can positively influence situations arising from negative personality traits.

Self-awareness helps identify one’s own character and feelings. To be self-aware is to know your weaknesses and strengths. Self-awareness breeds humility and makes people aware that they cannot exist without others.

It enhances the beauty of character and power. A person who knows self, knows the extent to which she/he can deal with a complex situation.

Active listening engages the mind in connecting with the person talking. It helps to listen to understand instead of listening to reply. Active listening is a gem in interpersonal communication.

Compassion will help one empathize with others, understand them better and eventually exhibit the ability to relate well.

Courage and confidence enable one to do what is right in tough situations. Fairness and impartiality come with it, making one trustworthy and wise.

Patience will enable one to wait for the right time, right place, and the favourable opportunity to speak, act, advise or respond.

Optimism blends positivity and hope. It changes the unfavorable to favorable and allows people to concentrate on the good because man is good by nature.

Flexibility and adaptability are the game-changers. They offer open-mindedness, understanding, and the ability to accept new or different circumstances, people, behavior and blend them appropriately.

May our positive traits and attributes accompany us to 2022 and help us all be better and happier people.