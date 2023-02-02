Travel BDLife things to do

Art

Friends of Nairobi National Park Art Exhibition and Auction: Spinners Web, February 3. An art exhibition and auction to raise money for Friends of Nairobi National Park. Renowned African artists will be exhibiting.

Madaraja Art Exhibition: Banana Hill Gallery, until February 5. Connect with artists from Africa.

Recent Works by Jessica Atieno: Redhill Art Gallery, until March 5. Jessica explores the role of historic photographic archives in reconstituting current perspectives within ethnographic representations.

Dance

Kizomba Beginner Classes: Artcaffe, Britam Tower, until February 7. Join a four-week course.

Fashion & Beauty

Tribal Chic: Celebrating sustainable fashion: Tribe Hotel, Nairobi, February 4. This year’s runway show celebrates sustainable fashion.

Festivals & Craft Fairs

The Valentines Mumpreneurs Pop-Up Market: The Capital Centre, February 4. The special Valentine's Day pop-up market to showcase curated products and services.

Mt Kenya Fun Festival: Nanyuki Sports Club, February 4 at 4 pm. We are bringing unforgettable moments.

Film

French Film Festival: Alliance Francaise, Nairobi, until February 13. Discover the best of French cinema with My French Film Festival.

Food & Wine

Organic Farmers Market: Kilimani Primary School, until February 5.

Galentine’s Brunch: The Social House, February 4 at 12 pm. Great vibes, amazing company and great food as we talk about self-love!

Women & Rum: Tortuga Rum Bar & Restaurant Nairobi, February 4 at 6 pm. Exclusive Rum Tasting event! Make your reservation for a night of smooth, diverse flavours, and female-empowerment vibes.

Sunday BBQ and Lunch Experience: Tamarind Tree Hotel Nairobi, February 5.

Music

New York to Nairobi Jazz Fever: Shamba Cafe, February 3 at 7 pm. If you are a jazz fan and a lover of swing music, this is a must-attend.

Live After 5: Garden City Mall, February 3 at 5 pm. Experience the soulful sounds of live jazz music at #GardenCityLiveAfter5! Happening every Friday.

Live Music Fridays: Tortuga Rum Bar & Restaurant Nairobi, February 3 at 7 pm. Come for the food & your favourite cocktails, and stay for the live band.

Bossman Rhumba: Switch Annex, February 3, Bossman Rhumba Vibes with Kanda King.

Saturday Lost School Vibe: Tamarind Tree Hotel Nairobi, February 4 at 6 pm, here for the music because it expresses that which cannot be put into words.

Ghetto Classics with Ensemble of Music Performances: Jalaram Auditorium, February 4 at 6 pm. Join us for an unforgettable night of music and culture.

Nightlife

Bob Marley’s Birthday: New Kluxx Lounge, 3rd February 3 at 5 pm. The Bob Marley Birthday Bash is a celebration of Bob Marley and his music.

Lagos Party: The Kraft Westlands, February 3 at 12 pm. We bring you the Lagos vibe for a night infused with other African Vibes in Nairobi.

Views and Vibes: Four Points by Sheraton Hurlingham, February 4 at 12 pm, View and Vibes day party by the rooftop.

Harmonize White Party: Java Blue Lounge Embu, February 4 at 5 pm, 600 fireworks shots to mark the 6th anniversary.

Monateng: 2 Grapes - Wine & Friends, February 4. Monateng is back! Are you ready for another House Music offer?

Playback: Nairobi National Museum, February 4. A night at the museum with legendary Djs in a legendary location on an epic night of old-school fun.

Amapiano Vibes: The Kraft Westlands, February 5. An Amapiano party that will have you dancing all night long alongside Dj Leeboy.

Sports

Magical Kenya Ladies Open 2023: Vipingo Ridge, Baobab Course, until February 5, 7am. The hotly anticipated Magical Kenya Ladies Open is the Ladies European Tour (LET) season opener for 2023, returning to Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi County in February.

The Maze Nairobi, 2nd Edition: Bicam Lounge, Karen, February 4 at 9.30 am. The Maze is a city-wide pursuit where you’ll be put up against the odds in a treasure hunt around the city.

Theatre & Stage

Mstinji - The Miser: Alliance Francaise, Nairobi, February 3 at 6.30 pm. The Discombobulated Manual to Getting a Mubaba by Alliance Française de Mombasa.

Comedy Riot: Signature Auditorium, Western Heights, Nairobi, February 4 at 6 pm. Caring for yourself starts by caring to laugh more often.

Conundrum Drum: Kenya National Theatre, February 4-5. This is a collection of difficult situations neatly woven into a yarn.

Get Me Out: Alliance Francaise, Nairobi, February 2-5. The beasts of comedy Heartstrings Entertainment opens this year with this year’s funniest original comedy play, “G.M.O. (Get Me Out)”

Travel

Amboseli National Park Overland Experience: Nairobi, Kenya, February 4-5. Depart Nairobi for Amboseli National Park. Mount Kilimanjaro offers scenic backgrounds for photography.

Mount Elgon Summiting Hike: Nairobi, February 3-4. Have you been to Kenya’s 2nd highest peak yet? We conquer Koitobos peak of Mt. Elgon.

Mt Kenya Castle Forest Day Trip: Nairobi, February 5 at 6 am. Tag your hiking buddies and let’s keep fit and have fun as we conquer Mt. Kenya, Castle Forest using Kamweti Route.

Namanga Hills x Tz Border Visit: Nairobi, February 5 at 6 am. Roadtrip from Nairobi to Namanga through breathtaking sceneries of Maasai land, a stop over at Kajiado town, hiking the Ol Donyo Orok Hills, and visit the border for a photo session.

Yoga, Wellness & Meditation

Afrikan Yoga Workshop: Kui Studio Nairobi, February 4 at 10.30 am. Start the new month of February strong with the ancient art of Afrikan Yoga by Pablo Imani.

We The Medicine - Healing Our Inner Child 2023. Guided Meditation: Online, February 4. Here you will find a community of souls who are searching to be all that they can, to awaken.