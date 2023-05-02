Travel Lufthansa's Eurowings Discover ups Mombasa flights to five

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

German carrier Lufthansa has increased its Eurowings Discover charter flights to the coastal city of Mombasa to five, amid growing demand for the holiday destination.

The carrier has increased the flights from four starting June 20 until September 12 between Frankfurt and Mombasa as visits to the coastal attraction peak.

The move coincides with the peak tourism season which begins in June.

The months of June, July, August and September record the highest visits to leading attraction sites including Amboseli, Lake Nakuru, Samburu, Maasai Mara, Tsavo, Meru, Laikipia, the Aberdares and Mount Kenya.

“Not only is East Africa a popular destination and gateway amongst business travellers, but the region is also well known by those travellers seeking an idyllic holiday destination to unwind and relax,” the airline said in a statement.

“The additional capacity to Mombasa comes just in time for the peak travel season and will allow Eurowings Discover to offer holidaymakers the much-needed flexibility and choice when booking their flights.”

Lufthansa is Europe’s biggest airline group, also owning Eurowings, Swiss, Brussels and Austrian Airlines.

The airline has been focused on leisure destinations in the region and already offers three East African destinations through its Eurowings Discover network to Mombasa, Zanzibar and Kilimanjaro.

Lufthansa is also set to start flying daily to Nairobi from five days weekly on June 3, amid increasing bookings as global travel resumes and after the relocation of passenger commercial business from South Africa to Kenya.

The additional flights will arrive at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Nairobi from Frankfurt airport, Lufthansa’s main hub Frankfurt at 20:30 PM on a daily basis and depart each evening from Nairobi at 22:25 PM (local time).

This will bring the total capacity offered between Kenya and Germany to 12 weekly flights.

The management for East Africa operations had been moved to South Africa during the Covid-19 period but has now been brought back to Kenya.

“As global travel continues its significant recovery path, the increasing demand for further capacity is felt throughout various markets worldwide.

The Lufthansa Group continuously reviews such commercial demands and makes the necessary adjustments for the upcoming summer flight schedule where possible,” said the newly appointed general manager for the East African region, Kevin Markette said in March.

