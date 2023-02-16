Travel Up and About: Things to do this weekend

Baraza Media Lab in Nairobi’s Riverside Drive. FILE PHOTO | POOL

By KENYA BUZZ

More by this Author

Art

Sex & The City: Alliance Française, Nairobi, until February 28. Alliance Française, Nairobi, February 15-28. The exhibition portrays snapshots of a lifestyle of social realities, without glorifying promiscuity.

Recent Works by Jessica Atieno: Redhill Art Gallery, until March 5, 2023. Jessica Atieno explores the role of historic photographic archives in reconstituting current perspectives.

Courses, lectures & workshops

Radio Workshop: The Art of the Interview in Africa: Baraza Media Lab, 17th February. In this workshop, you’ll learn tips and tricks to elicit an emotional story. We’ll demonstrate our interview process, step by step from preparation to execution.

Nation Digital Summit: 3rd Edition: Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort & Spa, February 23- 24. The event aims to help organisations implement the best technology and digital strategies in accordance with global trends and consumer needs.

Dance

Kompa Dance Beginner Classes: Fluid Studio, February 18, from 5 pm. This is an introductory course for students who have little or no experience in dancing Kompa.

Salsa Introductory Classes: Fluid Studio, February 20 at 7 pm. This is an introductory course for students who have little or no experience in dancing salsa.

Kizomba Dance Classes: Artcaffe Britam Tower, Upper Hill, until July 28. An introductory course for individuals who have little or no experience in dancing Kizomba.

Fashion & beauty

Mr & Miss Eastern Bypass: Funcity Gardens, Utawala, February 18. Combating climate change through fashion and art.

Film

No Simple Way Home Movie Screening: UNSEEN Nairobi, until February 23. A mother’s mission is to safeguard her late husband’s vision while her daughters struggle with what it means to call South Sudan home once they return home from exile.

Food & wine

ASSK Dinner 2023: Swiss Lenana Mount Hotel, February 17. Join the ASSK for a dinner to celebrate diverse career opportunities in Actuarial Science.

Trinity House Couples Dinner: Trinity House Church, February 17 from 6 pm. Dine, bond and learn about being perfected in love.

Kids events

Young Engineers: Shamba Cafe, until February 18. Register your child for the coding and robotics classes.

Squeaky Clean: Kabete Junior Academy, until February 25. Teaching children to be independent is important. Exciting activities lined up starting Jan 14.

Sign-ups ongoing

Kids and Teens French Classes: Kabete Junior Academy, until February 25. In this group class, your child will be immersed in the French language through exciting activities that help them learn the fundamentals of the language.

Conversation Workshop: Alliance Française, Nairobi, until March 14. Looking to work on your fluency? Register and participate in discussions on diverse topics with other students.

Music

Artistic Residency & Tour of Guitarist Matteo Di Leonardo: Shamba Cafe, February 17. Supported by the Italian Institute of Culture in Nairobi, the guitarist will be performing alongside Mackinlay, Jo-G and Mike Onyie.

Soul for Soul: Nairobi International School, February 18 from 6 pm. Super talented artists including June Gachui, Sage, Atemi, and Fena Gitu will be performing to raise awareness about cancer and all proceeds will go to @catsikenya to treat cancer patients.

European Classic Music: National Museums of Kenya, February 18. Performances by Sylwia Burnicka, Alicja Pilarczyk and Dominik Wizjan.

Papillon: Alliance Française, Nairobi, February 22. Kenyan singer, multi-instrumentalist and luthier will be performing songs from his second album in Kimbeere that is rooted in African traditions.

Nature

Greening a Nairobi Highway: Matbronze Cafe, February 18. Passionate about trees and biodiversity, join efforts in restoring the Red Hill - Waiyaki link road to create an urban ecosystem from bare ground.

Team Building Pec Nature Camp: Kiserian February 19. You will enjoy a road trip with great company from Nairobi to Kiserian and back, a scenic view of gazelles, giraffes and buffaloes at a distance, and professional team building with facilitators training on motivation and change management, among others.

Nightlife

Aduma Pre-season Club Tour: Clique Lounge KE, 1 February 17th from 7 pm. This Friday we’re back with exciting music with MGM_Kenya OneDown. See you on the dancefloor.

Pasa Pasa Friday: Bliss Bistro Ruiru, February 17 from 7pm. A special Friday night edition with Mc Bokoyoyo, Dj Sizzah and Dj Nixxbee.

A Day in Lagos: Four Points By Sheraton, 1February 18 to 6 am. A party by the rooftop.

Special events

The Arts Hour On Tour: Kenya National Theatre, February 21. Live music from Sauti Sol and Muthoni Drummer Queen, stand-up comedy from Doug Mutai and conversation with actor Sheila Munyiva and filmmaker, 3D animator and game designer Andrew Kaggia.

Sports

A1 Open Tournament: Arena One Galleria, February 18. Kicking off 2023 with one of our most action-packed football tournaments. Hit up your squad, make a team and sign up.

Alumni Golf Challenge: Royal Nairobi Golf Club, February 19. This is your chance to bring glory to your Alma Mater and win fantastic prizes. After the game, enjoy a sumptuous post-game luncheon and awards ceremony.

The 2023 SAMC Sports Festival: Sir Ali Muslim Club Ground, February 19. A Football Tournament whose aim is to raise funds to make a multi sport shaded ground on the current volleyball ground.

Theatre & stage

Mainders’ Mineday: Kenya National Theatre, February 19. Maina Mind presents to you the 3rd live experience, ‘The Pillow Talk Edition’.

Paramour: Kenya National Theatre, February 19. A story of love, hate and deception. To what extent can a woman bear a man, to what lengths can a man go to in a bid to lie?

Yoga, wellness & meditation

Yin Yoga - with Melina Moors: Kanga Studio Nairobi, February 17 from 8:30 am. Embark on a colourful, multidimensional path of personal change and growth.

Sound Bath Meditation with Rashmita Shah: Kanga Studio Nairobi, February 17 from 5 pm. The results are waves of peace, heightened awareness, and deep relaxation of the mind, body and spirit. It is a totally immersive mind and body experience.

The Love Lab 2: Fondness, Admiration & Appreciation: Wonder House, February 18. We become aware of the 4 ‘horsemen of the apocalypse’ – behaviors that are the most detrimental in romantic relationships.