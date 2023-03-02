Travel Up and About: Things to do this weekend

By KENYA BUZZ

Art

Multiple Identities Art Exhibition: The Nook Cafe, March 4-19. The artists featured are the photographer, Migwa Ndigwa, metal sculptor Alex Wainaina and painter and woodcut artist Mbugua Kimani.

Pio Gama Pinto Exhibition: Nairobi Gallery, 5th March 5 - May 6. The exhibition will perfectly complement the close lifelong friendship between Murumbi and Pinto.

Recent Works by Jessica Atieno: Redhill Art Gallery, until March 5. Jessica Atieno explores the role of historic photographic archives in reconstituting current perspectives within ethnographic representations.

2023 International Women’s Day Exhibition: Alliance Française, Nairobi, March 6-26. An exhibition of artworks by more than 30 women artists that are inspiring and thought-provoking.

Naomi Van Rampelberg Memorial Exhibition: One Off Contemporary Art Gallery, until March 19. Showcasing of her inspirational jewellery made from recycled glass fragments to sophisticated paper collages of complex and precise images.

Courses, Lectures & Workshops

The People Dialogue Festival 2023: Nairobi National Museum, March 8-11, 10 am. A platform for state and non-state actors to dialogue on governance reforms and socio-economic issues.

French Classes: Alliance Française, Nairobi, until March 31. Learn French in these alternate classes.

Dance

Lawyers Hub Dance Classes: Lawyers Hub Kenya, March 4, 6 pm. Join and learn some African dance moves, boost your fitness, have fun and relax.

Kizomba Dance Classes: Artcaffe Britam Tower, Upper Hill, 6pm until 28th July 28. This is an introductory course in dancing Kizomba.

Expositions

The Eldoret National Show: Eldoret Showground, March 1-4. Promoting innovation and technology in agriculture and trade.

7th Edition Connected Banking Summit - East Africa: Radisson Blu Hotel, March 7, 9am. Experts to discuss integrated solutions in banking.

SecurExpo 2023: The Sarit Expo Centre, March 7-9. Featuring commercial, perimeter, cyber and homeland security, fire and safety industry in East Africa.

Interiors Expo 2023: The Sarit Expo Centre, March 7-9. The latest in cutting-edge surfacing products, security technologies and trending products.

Fashion & Beauty

Urembo Workshop Experience: Ambar House, March 3, 10am. A one-day workshop for those interested in starting a career as a makeup artist.

International Fashion Showcase: Ambar House, March 3, 10 am. An event where emerging fashion designers exhibit their work.

Festivals & Craft Fairs

Vice Versa Global Festival - Kenya: Rowallan Scout Camp, March 8, 9am. Celebrate women and discuss issues around gender-based violence, climate change and digitalisation.

Film

Nayola: UNSEEN Nairobi, March 3, 7 pm. Past and present interlace in the lives of three generations of women in a 25-year-long civil war.

Sisters-in-Law: Alliance Française, Nairobi, March 6, 6pm. A hilarious look at the work of a courthouse in Cameroon where two women seek to change a village are making progress that could change the world.

Maid in Hell: Alliance Française, Nairobi, 7th March 6.30pm. This documentary follows employment agents who describe the trade, and maids who struggle to find a way home.

Female Pleasure by Barbara Miller: Alliance Française, Nairobi, March 8, 6pm. The documentary portrays five women breaking the silence imposed by their archaic-patriarch and religious communities.

Oscar Nominated Shorts 2023: UNSEEN Nairobi, March 8, 7pm. This special release features the year’s most spectacular short films.

Food & Wine

Pikika Brunch Fest: Anzana Gardens, March 4, 12pm. An incredible assortment of food delights from Holy Dave’s Kitchen, George Grill King, Nairobi Tacos, Akinyi’s Plate, Arthurz Lafayette, Rabala’s Delights and The Mbuzi Guy await to tantalise your taste buds.

Kids Events

Kids Ballet: The Mansion Dance Studio, March 4, 9am. The perfect blend of fun and technique, with experienced instructors.

Girls Day Out: Karura Forest, March 4, 8am. A space where girls can step away from the stresses of their daily lives and focus on growth and self-reflection.

Nextgen Mentorship Programme: Virtual, until March 25, 5 - 6.30pm.

A programme for junior high schoolers to learn about managing transitions, adulting, identity and self-confidence, decision-making, responding to authority and teen traps.

Nextgen Mentorship Programme for Boys: Virtual, until March 25, 5 - 6.30 pm. Boys learn about the initiative, identity and self-awareness, time and tech management, handling conflicts, peer influence and resilience.

Music

Løya Champloo: Alliance Française, Nairobi, March 3, 7pm. Gaïa and Seb’Alien promise a fulfilling live experience of jazz, rock, folk and music of the world.

Executive Rhumba Night: Benelix Lounge Greenspan Mall, March 3, 5pm. Rhumba by Johnny Junior.

Healing of The Nations Reggae Diani, Kenya Tour: Tribearth, March 3, 4pm. King Shiloh Sound System live session in Diani, Kenya, featuring Empress Black Omolo, Lavosti, DJ Heartical, and many others.

International Women’s Day Concert Week: Mövenpick Hotel & Residences Nairobi, March 7, 7pm. The African Women’s Orchestra will be playing with the talented singers Mayonde, Prisca Ojwang, RedFourth Women Chorus and many more.

Nightlife

Santuri Electronic Music Academy Showcase 3.0: Shelter KE, March 3, 7pm. Join amazing DJ talent with DJ Shock on the decks.

Nubian: La Fiesta Music Bar & Restaurant, March 4, 9am. Afro Bass, Progressive House, Afro Tech, and Baile Funk, take you through our house music.

Furahiday: 105 Republik, March 3, 5 pm. Celebrating good music and good vibes by Dj Munge and Dj Duffy.

Fyre Friday: Clique Lounge, March 3, 5pm. Music by Aceking and Dj Cavi.

Muze 2023 Opening Party: Muze, March 4, 5pm. South African electronic music with DJ Jordan Arts.

Sports

KCB Rugby vs Menengai Oilers: KCB Sports Club, March 4, 3 pm. KCB Rugby take on Menengai Oilers in the Kenya Cup Semi Final match day.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: KCB Sports Club, March 5, 7.30 pm.

Watch as Liverpool take on Manchester United at the Anfield Stadium live on the big screen.

Magical Kenya Open 2023: Muthaiga Golf Club, March 9-12 where 144 European Tour golfers will be in Kenya for the championship with 12 top East African players.

Theatre & Stage

The Good, the Bad and the Wolf: Oshwal Academy Nairobi — Junior High, March 3-5, 6 pm. A carefully crafted combination of two stories that every family knows and loves.

Give or Take: Alliance Française, Nairobi, until March 12, 6.30pm. Heartstrings Entertainment presents another hilarious original comedy play.

Yoga, Wellness & Meditation

Asana & Pranayama with Gauri Vidyarthi: Kanga Studio Nairobi, March 4, 8.30 am. Join Gauri to mellow down the mind and body through a pranayama practice followed by a traditional restorative yoga practice.