Up and About: Things to do this weekend

Travel
Up and About: Things to do this weekendFriday March 10 2023
Art
Reflective Surfaces: The Mall, March 10 at 4:30 pm. A multidisciplinary artistic showcase that features performance art work and visual art.
Multiple Identities Art Exhibition: The Nook Cafe, until March 19. Featuring photographer Migwa Ndigwa, metal sculptor Alex Wainaina and painter and woodcut artist Mbugua Kimani.
Pio Gama Pinto Exhibition: Nairobi Gallery, until May 6. The exhibition will perfectly complement the close lifelong friendship between Murumbi and Pinto.
2023 International Women’s Day Exhibition: Alliance Française, Nairobi, until March 26. An exhibition by over 30 women artists that are inspiring and thought-provoking.
Naomi Van Rampelberg Memorial Exhibition: One Off Contemporary Art Gallery, until March 19. Showcasing of her inspirational jewellery made from recycled glass fragments to sophisticated paper collages of complex and precise images.
Campus Events
USIU-Africa Culture Week 2023: USIU-Africa Campus, March 13th - 16th. Featuring exhibitions, cultural cuisine, cultural dances, special recognitions and awards.
Campus Rave 2: Thika Institute of Business Studies, March 10 from 10 am. PPP TV brings your favourite artists for amazing music performances and comedy.
Courses, Lectures & Workshops
French Classes: Alliance Française, Nairobi, until March 31. Learn French in these alternate classes.
Dance
Lawyers Hub Dance Classes: Lawyers Hub Kenya from 8 - 10 am until March 25. Join to learn some African dance moves, boost your fitness, have fun and relax your mind.
Kizomba Dance Classes: Artcaffe Britam Tower, Upper Hill, from 6pm until July 28. An introductory course for individuals who have little or no experience.
Expositions
Worldview Education Fair – Nairobi – Kenya 2023: Fairmont, Norfolk Hotel, March 14 from 9 am. Connect with representatives from universities, language schools, colleges, government agencies and more.
Propak East Africa 2023: The Sarit Expo Centre, March 14th - 16th. The largest dedicated exhibition in East Africa in the packaging, plastics, printing and processing industry.
Afri-Plastics Summit & Awards: Weston Hotel, March 15th - 16th. A Challenge Works event showcasing innovative solutions for marine plastic pollution in Sub-Saharan Africa.
East Africa Oil & Gas Summit 2023: KICC, March 15th - 16th. Engage with international and local investors to examine, discover and debate the vast opportunities across East Africa’s oil and gas sector.
The SMEs Conference and Expo 2023: KICC, March 15th - 17th. Strategies for catalysing greater adoption of relevant technologies to help businesses of all sizes to scale and grow.
Africa Cloud & Security Summit: Radisson Blu Hotel, March 16th - 17th. Delve into the latest trends in cloud computing and cybersecurity.
Megaclima Kenya Expo 2023: The Sarit Expo Centre, March 16th - 18th. The exhibition for HVAC+R will provide networks with engineers, contractors and HVAC+R industry professionals.
Festivals & Craft Fairs
Shamba Cafe 4th Anniversary: Shamba Cafe, March 10 from 5 pm. A family-friendly event with dance classes, a barbecue and a movie under the stars. Call for reservations.
Pink City Reaction Picnic Edition: Eagles Point Camp Lake Elementaita, 11th March 2 pm. Live music, picnic activities, vibes & photography.
Karibu Nairobi Pop Up: Nairobi Street Kitchen, March 11 from 2 pm. Representing Kenyan streetwear and culture through music, art and clothing.
Marafiki Fun Day: Rowallan Scout Camp, March 12 from 7 am. Plenty of fun games, photography, dance, more laughter and good times.
The Desi Boys Holi Party: Sikh Union Club, March 12 from 8 am. Bringing Desi vibes into Kenyan nights.
Film
Nayola: UNSEEN Nairobi, until March 31 from 7 pm. Past and present interlace in the lives of three generations of women in a 25-year-long civil war.
Fundraisers
Pangani Girls Alumni Fun Run: Ngong Forest Sanctuary, March 11 from 6 - 11 am. A bonding & networking event to help raise funds for needy girls joining Pangani High School.
Karen Foodbank Marathon: Tangaza University College, March 11 from 8 am. A charity project that supports needy students with food and basic household items.
The Mt Kenya Rotary Sunshine Rally: Kirinyaga University, March 11, 9 am. Join the to embrace, entertain and empower children living with a disability.
Food & Wine
Brunch and Bubbly: Zen Garden, March 11 from 12 pm. Join us on a fun interactive brunch with the girlies.
Wine Tasting Event: Nana Inkiri, March 11 from 6:30 pm. The perfect opportunity to expand your wine knowledge, try new varietals, and meet other wine enthusiasts.
Kids Events
Sprints Gala: Nairobi Sailing Club, March 11 from 8:30 am. An exciting event that tests your speed, endurance and power.
Kids Ballet: The Mansion Dance Studio, March 11, between 11 - 12 pm. The perfect blend of fun and technique, with experienced instructors who know how to keep the little ones on their toes.
Nextgen Mentorship Programme: Virtual from 5 - 6:30 pm, until March 25. A programme for junior high schoolers to learn about managing transitions, adulting, identity, self-confidence, decision making, and responding to authority and teen traps.
Nextgen Mentorship Programme for Boys: Virtual from 5 - 6.30 pm, until March 25. A programme for boys to learn about different topics including initiative, identity and self-awareness, time and technology management, handling conflicts, peer influence and building resilience.
Music
Karaoke Friday: The Summer House, March 10 from 5 pm. Hosted by Sexy Ken and Betty Kyalo.
Rhumba at the Garden: Treasure Gardens, Kilimani, March 12 from 5 pm. Enjoy live rhumba music from Bilenge Musica Du Congo.
Nightlife
The Express Wave: The Manhattan, March 10 from 12 pm. The party is ongoing at the hottest spot in town with Dj Pierra Makena.
Drip & Vibes: Seagull Gardens and Restaurant, March 12 from 2 pm. Don’t miss the best live entertainment in Nairobi with DJ Deewiz on the decks.
Sports
Karen Open Triathlon: Karen Country Club, March 12 from 7 am. Participants will tackle a pool swim, off-road cycle through Oloolua forest and a run around the suburb of Karen.
Magical Kenya Open 2023: Muthaiga Golf Club, until March 12. 144 European Tour golf professionals will visit Kenya to participate in this Championship alongside 12 of Kenya and East Africa’s best players.
Theatre & Stage
Laughing Matters: Social 8 Bar & Restaurant, March 10 from 7 pm. Featuring the funniest comedians in the region.
The Pods Must Be Crazy: Nairobi Cinema, March 11 from 3 pm. Hang out with your favorite podcasters & catch your live dose of craziness.
Saturday Night Comedy: Hotel Waterbuck, March 11 from 6 pm. Kenya’s comics including Emmanuel Kisiangani, Darren Collins, and Bashir Halaiki.