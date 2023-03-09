Travel Up and About: Things to do this weekend

By KENYA BUZZ

More by this Author

Art

Reflective Surfaces: The Mall, March 10 at 4:30 pm. A multidisciplinary artistic showcase that features performance art work and visual art.

Multiple Identities Art Exhibition: The Nook Cafe, until March 19. Featuring photographer Migwa Ndigwa, metal sculptor Alex Wainaina and painter and woodcut artist Mbugua Kimani.

Pio Gama Pinto Exhibition: Nairobi Gallery, until May 6. The exhibition will perfectly complement the close lifelong friendship between Murumbi and Pinto.

2023 International Women’s Day Exhibition: Alliance Française, Nairobi, until March 26. An exhibition by over 30 women artists that are inspiring and thought-provoking.

Naomi Van Rampelberg Memorial Exhibition: One Off Contemporary Art Gallery, until March 19. Showcasing of her inspirational jewellery made from recycled glass fragments to sophisticated paper collages of complex and precise images.

Campus Events

USIU-Africa Culture Week 2023: USIU-Africa Campus, March 13th - 16th. Featuring exhibitions, cultural cuisine, cultural dances, special recognitions and awards.

Campus Rave 2: Thika Institute of Business Studies, March 10 from 10 am. PPP TV brings your favourite artists for amazing music performances and comedy.

Courses, Lectures & Workshops

French Classes: Alliance Française, Nairobi, until March 31. Learn French in these alternate classes.

Dance

Lawyers Hub Dance Classes: Lawyers Hub Kenya from 8 - 10 am until March 25. Join to learn some African dance moves, boost your fitness, have fun and relax your mind.

Kizomba Dance Classes: Artcaffe Britam Tower, Upper Hill, from 6pm until July 28. An introductory course for individuals who have little or no experience.

Expositions

Worldview Education Fair – Nairobi – Kenya 2023: Fairmont, Norfolk Hotel, March 14 from 9 am. Connect with representatives from universities, language schools, colleges, government agencies and more.

Propak East Africa 2023: The Sarit Expo Centre, March 14th - 16th. The largest dedicated exhibition in East Africa in the packaging, plastics, printing and processing industry.

Afri-Plastics Summit & Awards: Weston Hotel, March 15th - 16th. A Challenge Works event showcasing innovative solutions for marine plastic pollution in Sub-Saharan Africa.

East Africa Oil & Gas Summit 2023: KICC, March 15th - 16th. Engage with international and local investors to examine, discover and debate the vast opportunities across East Africa’s oil and gas sector.

The SMEs Conference and Expo 2023: KICC, March 15th - 17th. Strategies for catalysing greater adoption of relevant technologies to help businesses of all sizes to scale and grow.

Africa Cloud & Security Summit: Radisson Blu Hotel, March 16th - 17th. Delve into the latest trends in cloud computing and cybersecurity.

Megaclima Kenya Expo 2023: The Sarit Expo Centre, March 16th - 18th. The exhibition for HVAC+R will provide networks with engineers, contractors and HVAC+R industry professionals.

Festivals & Craft Fairs

Shamba Cafe 4th Anniversary: Shamba Cafe, March 10 from 5 pm. A family-friendly event with dance classes, a barbecue and a movie under the stars. Call for reservations.

Pink City Reaction Picnic Edition: Eagles Point Camp Lake Elementaita, 11th March 2 pm. Live music, picnic activities, vibes & photography.

Karibu Nairobi Pop Up: Nairobi Street Kitchen, March 11 from 2 pm. Representing Kenyan streetwear and culture through music, art and clothing.

Marafiki Fun Day: Rowallan Scout Camp, March 12 from 7 am. Plenty of fun games, photography, dance, more laughter and good times.

The Desi Boys Holi Party: Sikh Union Club, March 12 from 8 am. Bringing Desi vibes into Kenyan nights.

Film

Nayola: UNSEEN Nairobi, until March 31 from 7 pm. Past and present interlace in the lives of three generations of women in a 25-year-long civil war.

Fundraisers

Pangani Girls Alumni Fun Run: Ngong Forest Sanctuary, March 11 from 6 - 11 am. A bonding & networking event to help raise funds for needy girls joining Pangani High School.

Karen Foodbank Marathon: Tangaza University College, March 11 from 8 am. A charity project that supports needy students with food and basic household items.

The Mt Kenya Rotary Sunshine Rally: Kirinyaga University, March 11, 9 am. Join the to embrace, entertain and empower children living with a disability.

Food & Wine

Brunch and Bubbly: Zen Garden, March 11 from 12 pm. Join us on a fun interactive brunch with the girlies.

Wine Tasting Event: Nana Inkiri, March 11 from 6:30 pm. The perfect opportunity to expand your wine knowledge, try new varietals, and meet other wine enthusiasts.

Kids Events

Sprints Gala: Nairobi Sailing Club, March 11 from 8:30 am. An exciting event that tests your speed, endurance and power.

Kids Ballet: The Mansion Dance Studio, March 11, between 11 - 12 pm. The perfect blend of fun and technique, with experienced instructors who know how to keep the little ones on their toes.

Nextgen Mentorship Programme: Virtual from 5 - 6:30 pm, until March 25. A programme for junior high schoolers to learn about managing transitions, adulting, identity, self-confidence, decision making, and responding to authority and teen traps.

Nextgen Mentorship Programme for Boys: Virtual from 5 - 6.30 pm, until March 25. A programme for boys to learn about different topics including initiative, identity and self-awareness, time and technology management, handling conflicts, peer influence and building resilience.

Music

Karaoke Friday: The Summer House, March 10 from 5 pm. Hosted by Sexy Ken and Betty Kyalo.

Rhumba at the Garden: Treasure Gardens, Kilimani, March 12 from 5 pm. Enjoy live rhumba music from Bilenge Musica Du Congo.

Nightlife

The Express Wave: The Manhattan, March 10 from 12 pm. The party is ongoing at the hottest spot in town with Dj Pierra Makena.

Drip & Vibes: Seagull Gardens and Restaurant, March 12 from 2 pm. Don’t miss the best live entertainment in Nairobi with DJ Deewiz on the decks.

Sports

Karen Open Triathlon: Karen Country Club, March 12 from 7 am. Participants will tackle a pool swim, off-road cycle through Oloolua forest and a run around the suburb of Karen.

Magical Kenya Open 2023: Muthaiga Golf Club, until March 12. 144 European Tour golf professionals will visit Kenya to participate in this Championship alongside 12 of Kenya and East Africa’s best players.

Theatre & Stage

Laughing Matters: Social 8 Bar & Restaurant, March 10 from 7 pm. Featuring the funniest comedians in the region.

The Pods Must Be Crazy: Nairobi Cinema, March 11 from 3 pm. Hang out with your favorite podcasters & catch your live dose of craziness.

Saturday Night Comedy: Hotel Waterbuck, March 11 from 6 pm. Kenya’s comics including Emmanuel Kisiangani, Darren Collins, and Bashir Halaiki.