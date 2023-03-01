Weekend with the CEO Jean's elephant escapades and love for French fries

Jean Okech-Nyawara is the Head of Marketing (Spirits) at EABL. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By Eddy Ashioya

More by this Author

She doesn’t exactly advertise it, but Jean Okech-Nyawara is a lover. Oh, how she loves love. With her flair for saccharine cuteness, she is always looking for narratives that bring people together.

If her life was boiled down to a book, she would prefer it to have a wedding rather than a death at the end. But, she pulls the caveat, “my face may not show it.”

However, once you get through her thick carapace, to reveal the soft white underbelly, you discover a lover of fun who swears by elephants.

And that’s exactly what you will find her doing over the weekend with her six-year-old son, swinging from park to park on elephant quests.

There is another elephant in the room though, and whose tusks have been poking at her for some time now: what will people remember you for?

That’s why as Head of Marketing (Spirits) at EABL, she understands that she is in a position of privilege, and wants to make a difference.

With customer care flattery, she is playing all the classic hits about life and choices. And if her superpower is self-awareness, then chips and kuku are her kryptonite.

Yet, even listening to her, everything feels as inevitable and inexorable as the kiss at the end of a romantic movie. Her words though do not have the air of empty platitudes, she’s in bed with her choices.

It doesn’t matter if you are health conscious, or a devil-may-care, everyone in this congregation gets saved in the end.

Rumour has it that you are into rugby.

Well growing up I liked rugby. I tried it out and wasn’t really good at it. My cousin married one of the rugby boys…Let’s just say there was an interest in rugby even if it didn’t work out for me.

And now?

Well, to be honest, my source of joy right now is my son Mika. Being able to connect with him and play and do fun stupid things and see the world through his eyes is quite exciting.

We love activities around elephants, horses, and elevators. And also connecting with friends. I have had the same circle of friends for a while now.

A special weekend memory?

It has to be elephants. Elephants and just being able to come into close contact with them. It is amazing how gigantic baby elephants can be.

The other day Mika looked at me and said ‘We need to stop poachers.’ I looked at him and I was like, 'Okay'.

What do you love most about your weekends?

Doing things that I love, not that I don’t love work, but it is the other side of me that I don’t get to tap into as much. I love to cook, I try different recipes.

Cooking allows me to switch off from work, to not think about brand strategies. Sometimes I go to Wilson Airport with my son and watch planes.

We are really up to anything fun. The other day he suggested horse riding. He has helped me rediscover my fun younger self.

Is there something more to it than just having fun with your son?

Definitely. This is like a job—my responsibility is to nurture this human. What impact will I leave? I remember at BAT (my former employer), there was a colleague who was leaving and we were giving farewell speeches.

Only two people volunteered at first—the first said he (the exiting colleague) was good at Excel sheets and the other that he was a very good dog breeder. It got me thinking, 'what will people say about me'? That was a turning point.

Are you a hopeless romantic?

Let’s just say I am a big believer in love. I love love. I used to tell people not to ask me to love them if they are not sure they are ready to be loved back.

Other than love what else are you into?

Food, and not necessarily cooking it. I genuinely enjoy good food, and it doesn’t have to be fancy. I swear by chips and chicken. Food makes me happy. The unhealthier it is, the better. Preferably with a happy cocktail! haha!

What cocktail best summarises you?

Passion mojito. The sweet balances the mint. But it is also a long drink so you can take your time. And then it is also pretty simple, unbalanced and refreshing. And oh, you can get it anywhere.

What’s your signature meal?

Grilled meat. I am all about trying new marination and seeing how spices work together. And potatoes. I don’t understand why people hate on potatoes. Potatoes are a cheat code to life. Trust me.

When you think of the weekend, what food comes to mind?

Chips and chicken! A good steak. Anything meat. Preferably grilled, not soupy!

Is there a childhood memory attached to chips and chicken?

Because on Friday, Evelyn, our house help made chips for all the '50' children in the house. That was a great treat! It was the signal that tomorrow we won't go to school. We had the chips with salad, just to pretend we were eating a balanced diet.

Did you have a happy childhood?

Happiness is a choice. We were very broke growing up, but we always chose to be happy, even when my father passed on.

We became closer after his death because we realised nothing is perfect. How long can you be sad? Cry, if you must—I am a crier—but life is too short to be miserable. It could be worse.

What’s your favourite childhood holiday memory?

We are five siblings. Our house was always full, essentially because my parents come from large families too. Every December, all the children, 20 to 30 including cousins, would be bundled on a train or school bus and sent to Alego, Siaya for the holidays. Those were the best holidays.

We weren’t even sleeping because there were not enough mattresses. My grandma would complain that her children had too many children and yet she started with a solid seven!

We'd walk to the river, swim, fish, and climb mango trees. Life was very simple and there was enough love to go around. Now we try and set up every quarter for our children to meet.

Is there a special treat you make for your family?

None of my siblings is in the country. I make sure all the cousins from my family come together for at least a week a year.

The last thing you do before lights out?

If it is a Saturday I am reflecting on the day and all the things we have been able to do. Usually, it will be on a camera because I take a lot of photos on my phone.

If it is Sunday, I’ll be thinking about how I need to start the day tomorrow morning.

Sundays, PJs or pew?

Pajamas. My son has only been to church for a funeral and a wedding.

If you could do one thing to make your weekend better, what would it be?

Make them a five-day weekend haha! Honestly, just time to do more.

What hack makes your weekends better?

It sounds fluffy but plan. Leave room for spontaneity but also plan so that some things happen. Plan and be intentional.

→ [email protected]