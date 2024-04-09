Are you making missteps that create culture of fear?

Dispersed amongst the lush greenhouses of our East African flower capital, Naivasha, the serene beauty of sprawling flower farms belies the internal turmoil brewing among their workforces. Many of us with families and friends in the area often hear of the discontent in some firms in the sector.

Two prominent farms, once symbols of agricultural success and employee satisfaction, embarked on a new strategy to enhance performance through stringent key performance indicators (KPIs). However, this well-intentioned initiative quickly backfired.

The relentless focus on metrics instilled a pervasive sense of fear and anxiety among employees, stifling their enthusiasm and drastically diminishing productivity. The atmosphere turned from one of collaborative effort and pride in work as the best flower growers in the world to instead, a stifling environment of apprehension and dread.

Such a sharp decline in morale and output underscored a critical misstep in that the failure to recognise the adverse effects of a performance-obsessed culture. Employees, overwhelmed by the pressure to meet unrealistic benchmarks, began to view their roles through a lens of survival rather than growth.

The constant fear of falling short led to a culture of finger-pointing and blame, eroding trust and collaboration. Managers and workers alike found themselves trapped in a cycle of stress and resentment, far removed from the passion and creativity that once defined their workdays.

Now let us view the flower farm situation through the lens of Tony Schwartz’s book, whose seminal work on organisational culture offers a compelling alternative to the prevailing performance-driven models.

He advocates for a paradigm shift towards creating a culture of growth, emphasising the profound impact of nurturing an environment where learning, vulnerability, and personal development are prioritised over mere output.

He posits that a true growth culture transcends intellectual achievements to encompass emotional well-being and behavioural change, fostering a workspace where individuals feel valued not just for what they know, but for who they are and who they can become.

Implementing the framework could revolutionise the dynamic within the above-mentioned troubled flower farms of Naivasha. By adopting practices that prioritise safety, continuous learning, and open feedback, management could transform the current climate of fear into one of empowerment and innovation.

Encouraging vulnerability and acknowledging failures as learning opportunities could rebuild trust and cooperation among employees, laying the groundwork for sustainable performance improvements.

Broadly, for organisations more generally and worldwide, the principles offer a blueprint for unlocking hidden potential and fostering a resilient, adaptive culture. Shifting from a narrow focus on performance to a holistic emphasis on growth and development can galvanise teams, inspire creativity, and drive meaningful progress.

It challenges leaders to redefine success, placing equal weight on personal growth and business outcomes. In short, obsession on performance actually lowers profits, shrinks margins, and stifles innovation.

Employees, too, stand to gain immensely from such an organisational cultural shift. In an environment that celebrates learning and development, individuals can pursue their passions and strengths without the constant dread of evaluation.

The approach encourages a proactive stance towards career growth, empowering professionals to seek out challenges and embrace change with confidence, knowing that their efforts contribute to both personal and organisational advancement. Job candidates should ask prospective employers about their performance monitoring and appraisal systems during job interviews so as to select an appropriate employer.