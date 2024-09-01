CBK mops up Sh32bn more from bonds sale

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has mobilised a further Sh32 billion from the tap sale of two reopened infrastructure bonds in August.

This takes the total haul from two auctions of the reopened papers, with tenures of 5.8 and 15.7 years, respectively, in August to Sh120.6 billion.

The CBK offered investors a second stab at the longer-dated 17-year bond and saw bids top Sh35.1 billion against a target of Sh15 billion.

The CBK has accepted Sh32 billion from the bids with investors locking in the allocated return of 17.7279 percent from the paper.

The tapsale was widely expected to meet the target given the bond's attraction to investors based on its tax-free status.

During the paper's earlier sale this month, investor bids were lower at Sh29.46 billion an outcome largely attributable to investors' preference for the reopened 6.5-year infrastructure bond, which posed lower duration risks.

The CBK accepted Sh14.53 billion from the paper’s earlier sale while taking Sh74.1 billion from the shorter-dated infrastructure bond.

Combined, the primary auction of the reopened bonds was more than twice subscribed at Sh126.3 billion against a target of Sh50 billion to keep up with the performance of previous infrastructure bond auctions.

The large haul from the infrastructure bond auctions serves to ease government funding concerns amid headwinds, including recent credit ratings downgrades by global credit ratings agencies Moody’s and S&P Global.

The performance of the twin infrastructure bond sale further bolsters the government’s domestic financing plan for the 2024-25 financial year.

New borrowing from the auctions totals nearly one-third of the Sh413 billion net domestic borrowing target for the period.

The CBK brought the longer-dated 17-year bond in the secondary sale in its quest to drive uptake of long-term bonds even as it pushes to cool interest rates on government securities.

Interest rates on treasuries remain elevated but are expected to ease off in the near term on rate cuts by the CBK and the reduced appetite for credit by the government from the domestic market.