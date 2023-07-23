Capital Markets Central bank takes Sh43bn from July’s bond tap sale

The Central Bank of Kenya, Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By KEPHA MUIRURI

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has mopped a further Sh43.4 billion from July’s bond tap sale, benefiting from increased investor interest in government securities.

Proceeds from the supplementary auction were more than two times greater than the targeted Sh20 billion as total bids received in the issue totalled to Sh44.4 billion.

Investor subscriptions were concentrated on the shorter re-opened 10-year paper, which had a tenor of 3.2 years at reopening, with bids on the paper tallying to Sh32.2 billion.

The new five-year bond attracted bids of Sh12.2 billion despite its higher interest rate of 16.844 percent compared to 16.328 percent for the reopened bond.

Combined, the CBK has realised Sh82 billion from its pair of bond auctions in July with the papers’ primary issue having yielded Sh38.57 billion in proceeds.

The close of the tap-sale has left the exchequer’s domestic borrowing programme on firm footing at the start of the 2023/24 fiscal year.

CBK had targeted to raise Sh60 billion from July’s auctions and has therefore surpassed its target for the first month of the fiscal cycle by 36.7 percent.

The State has aggressively gone to market as it seeks to take advantage of renewed investor interest on bonds to stay ahead of its domestic financing needs for the new fiscal year.

Treasury had struggled to meet its local financing needs in the just concluded fiscal year as investors shunned State papers.

Nevertheless, the exchequer has disclosed a 98.6 percent performance in actual net domestic cumulative borrowing for the 2022/23 fiscal year which stood at Sh418.99 billion against a target of Sh425.11 billion.

According to analysts, interest in July bonds was anchored largely on the issuance of shorter dated papers and modest funding targets.

“The bonds were oversubscribed in line with our expectations, attributable to their relatively short tenors and low funding targets,” analysts at Sterling Capital said in a fixed income note issued in the aftermath of the primary auction.

