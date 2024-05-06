Court rejects Sh10m Tatu City service charge demand

A court has dismissed a Sh10 million service charge claim demanded from one of the property owners at the multibillion-shilling Tatu City real estate project.

Ruiru chief magistrate Joseph Were dismissed the claim by Tatu City Limited and Tatu Connect Sez Limited, a company allegedly incorporated for the preservation of the values and qualities of Tatu City.

The court was informed that Tatu City has been providing services, including maintaining natural open spaces, architectural and ornamental features, planting trees, gardens, collecting and disposal of waste as well as security for common areas, among other services on behalf of property owners.

The company then demanded Sh10 million plus interest from Home Bridge Limited, which owns 30 acres in the city, from 2016 to June 2021.

The magistrate said Tatu City did not show how it arrived at the charges, without the participation of the property owners.

“I note that the invoices issued by the Plaintiffs (Tatu City) did not provide for this assessment and formula and thus buttresses the Defendant's assertion in the various correspondence with the Plaintiff on the need to clarify the same,” the magistrate said.