Capital Markets Firms issuing profit warnings see falling share prices at NSE

Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) on the trading floor of the Exchange building. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By CHARLES MWANIKI

More by this Author

A majority of listed companies, which have announced profit warnings have seen their share prices fall by a deeper margin compared to peers in their respective market segments, reflecting deepening appreciation for company fundamentals among local investors.

Read more HERE