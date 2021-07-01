Capital Markets I&M targets high-net-worth clients with wealth management unit

By OTIATO GUGUYU

I&M Bank #ticker:I&M has set up wealth management and advisory business targeting high-net-worth clients in a bid to diversify its non-funded income portfolio.

The tier-one lender says the services will be offered through I&M Capital, managing for the clients a range of products and services that include fixed income securities, portfolio restructuring and optimisation, investment loans for government securities, insurance products and equities.

It will also offer offshore Investments in collaboration with Bank One Mauritius, which like I&M Bank and I&M Capital is a subsidiary of I&M Group.

“The team at I&M Capital have a deep understanding of local and global markets and will recommend solutions most relevant to clients’ investment needs informed by fundamental research,” said, I&M Capital chairman Daniel Ndonye.

“They will provide insights that will help clients make the right investment decisions to protect and help their wealth grow.”

The new unit is however separate from advisory firm I&M Burbidge Capital, which offers advisory services to corporate clients.

Over the years, I&M Bank, which was listed at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) in 2013, has grown into a financial services group after acquiring Biashara Bank, Giro Bank and Youjays Insurance, providing financial advisory, real estate and bancassurance.

Wealthy Kenyans have increasingly turned to professional investment advisers to help them maximise returns in the financial markets, to which they have turned in the wake of a persistent slump in the real estate market.