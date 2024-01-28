Capital Markets Mobile lender Tala reports back-to-school loans surge

Tala has reported increased uptake in back-to-school loans.

By PATRICK ALUSHULA

Fintech credit provider Tala has reported increased uptake in back-to-school loans, with average ticket sizes in Kenya hitting Sh19,560 as parents seek money to pay fees.

The findings are based on self-reported data from loan applications, which Tala says has been tracking since 2019 in Kenya, Mexico, and the Philippines, where it operates. It says loans taken for education increase by nearly 50 percent during back-to-school months.

“Across our markets, additional money is needed during back-to-school months, so families have the supplies and resources for their kids to attend school,” said Tala.

“The findings from this research remind us of the financial burden tied to these expenses. The rising costs of education add a layer of challenge for both parents and students in effectively managing their finances and maintaining peace of mind.”

The average loan size in Kenya towards education was above that of the Philippines at $90 (Sh14,670) but below that of Mexico at $125 (Sh20,380). Tala’s study, however, did not disclose the actual number and value of loans disbursed during the period. Tala said the Sh19,560 loans were over one-third of the average monthly income, showing the extent of loans linked to education.

“Back-to-school expenses represent a significant portion of a family’s monthly income, as parents and guardians invest in essential supplies, clothing, and educational materials for their children’s return to school,” said Tala.

Tala had, by the end of 2022, loaned out a cumulative $1.9 billion (Sh309.77 billion) to Kenyans in over 3.5 million disbursements since it started operations in the country in 2014.

The firm said in its 2022 impact performance report it had attained an average of 90 percent repayment rate from its customers, terming it a huge success. During the eight years, Tala accorded up to Sh2.6 billion worth of waivers to hardship-stricken borrowers, a significant chunk of which was extended during the pandemic.

Tala says it has seen an influx of customer activity as back-to-school up-front expenses, including school fees and uniforms, stretch customers’ household budgets.

