Capital Markets New Eurobond seen easing pressure on domestic debt interest rates

The Central Bank of Kenya in Nairobi County on January 28, 2024. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By CHARLES MWANIKI

More by this Author

Kenya’s return to the international bonds market on Monday is set to relieve pressure on local lenders to finance the budget deficit for the current fiscal year, signalling a potential retreat in domestic debt interest rates that have climbed to 18 percent.

The Treasury is selling its first Eurobond since June 2021 when it floated a 12-year paper that raised $1 billion (Sh159 billion).

Read more HERE