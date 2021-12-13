Commodities Brookside pays farmers Sh685m for milk supply on saccos marketing boost

A past milk quality testing by Brookside Dairy at Dundori in Mirangine, Nyandarua County. PHOTO | FRANCIS MUREITHI | NMG

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

More by this Author Summary Brookside’s director of milk procurement and manufacturing John Gethi said the payout translated to a Sh1.9 million daily payout to the dairy farmers in the eight sub-counties of the devolved unit.

The official said the processor was keen to consolidate its market share in the central Rift Valley through farmer outreach programmes and prompt payment for deliveries.

Fellow processor New KCC paid farmers Sh4.3billion for deliveries made in the year ended June last year, up from Sh4.1 billion the previous year.

Dairy farmers in Nakuru County earned Sh685million for their supplies to Brookside Dairy last year, helped by a larger number marketing their product through formal cooperatives.

“Nakuru is reaping the benefits of one of the most vibrant dairy co-operative movements in the country.

“The dairy groups have contributed to the success of the sector, with an increasing number of farmers opting to not only take up dairy farming as a business activity but also to further invest in farm improvements,” he said at the processor’s Nakuru raw milk bulking station.

“By regularly paying for raw milk delivered to us, we are making our contribution towards supporting various mechanisms the country has put in place to ensure that the food distribution systems continued to operate with minimum disruptions,” said Mr Gethi.

Fellow processor New KCC paid farmers Sh4.3billion for deliveries made in the year ended June last year, up from Sh4.1 billion the previous year.

The processor’s managing director Nixon Sigey said that milk intake grew by 21million litres to Sh123million last year compared to 2019, helped by favourable weather and improved animal husbandry.

