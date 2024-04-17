Buyers turn to leeks on high onion prices

As the cost of red onions skyrockets to Sh200 per kilogramme, Kenyan consumers are turning to alternatives such as spring, white onions or leeks to manage their household budgets.

The surge in red onion prices is attributed to a combination of factors including adverse weather conditions, reduced supply due to logistical challenges, especially for those importing from Egypt and Tanzania, and increased transportation costs. This has led to a significant strain on consumers' budgets, prompting them to explore more affordable options.

“Red onions are hard to find nowadays. If you find them, what is available in the market now is smaller and very expensive, so people are opting for the white onions because they are bigger and a kilo goes for Sh150. Leeks are also cheaper than red onions. We're selling them at Sh100,” says Mercy Wanjiru, a vendor at City Park Market in Nairobi's Parklands.