Coffee earnings up 17pc on higher volume and prices

Women pick coffee at a farm in Nyeri town. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NMG

The earnings in Kenya Shillings are expected to keep rising in line with the depreciation of the local currency against the US dollar.

The volume of coffee offered for sale increased to 24,610 from 21,258 bags of 50 kilos in the previous trading.

Data from the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) shows the market recorded a turnover of $7.1 million (Sh816 million) this week when compared with $6.06 million (Sh697 million) that was witnessed last week.

Average prices at the auction this week increased to $236 (Sh27,128) up from $232 (Sh26,668) in the previous sale to reverse a streak of poor performance recorded in the last six sales.

Prices of the commodity were helped by a marginal increase in supply of quality coffee for the medium grades in the market that pushed up the demand from buyers.

“There were a few quality offers that propped prices slightly,” said NCE chief executive officer Daniel Mbithi.

The price of Kenya’s top-grade coffee AA declined marginally during the latest auction while grade AB edged up slightly.

A 50-kilo bag of Grade AA earned $311 (Sh35,749) from $313 (Sh35,979) in the previous sale while AB fetched $269.85 (Sh31,019) from $268 (Sh30,807) in the previous sale.

The price of coffee has been declining in the last one month to below the $300 (Sh34,485) mark that the market has been recording since the beginning of the crop year in October 2021.

Higher prices seen earlier had been supported by an increase in quality beans that have been streaming at the auction and a steady international price.

