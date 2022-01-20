Commodities Coffee prices fall marginally at Nairobi auction

Women pick coffee at a farm in Nyeri town. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

More by this Author Summary The weekly coffee prices at the auction declined marginally in this week’s sale as the market continues to record an increase in volumes.

The latest prices, which stood at Sh37,117 for a 50 kilogramme bag when compared with the previous week’s Sh37,516, marked the third time that the price of the beverage has been on a decline.

The volume of coffee at the auction this week increased to 31,500 bags from 26,300 in the previous sale.

The auction is now getting high quality beans from the main crop season that has seen a growth in volumes from central Kenya.

Coffee prices enjoyed relatively good prices in the last crop season with a 50 kilogramme bag of the commodity trading above $300 (Sh34,000) the whole of last year as well as at the beginning of the current season that started in October 2021.

Kenya’s top grade coffee-AA maintained the same price as last week with a 50 kilo bag fetching Sh42,827 at the auction.,951.