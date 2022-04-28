Commodities Consumer relief as rains seen lifting milk production

Milk processing at the Meru Dairy Union. PHOTO | PHOEBE OKAL | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

More by this Author Summary The New KCC managing director Nixon Sigey forecasts milk supply will improve in a fortnight following good rains in most of the milk-producing zones in the country.

Mr Sigey, who is also the chairperson of the Kenya Dairy Producers Association, said factories are at the moment operating at half their daily installed capacity due to the shortage that has sent retail prices through the roof.

Kenya has witnessed one of the sharpest rises in the price of milk in the last one month, with a 500ml packet retailing at a record Sh60.

Consumers will get relief from the current high prices of milk as normal production is expected to resume in two weeks’ time.

“Normal supply will resume in the next two weeks,” said Mr Sigey.

The shortage has also seen the absence of long-life milk in supermarkets and shops as processors opt to produce fast-moving fresh varieties.

Mr Sigey said they are giving priority to fresh milk because of the few hours that it requires to process compared to the long-life product.

The current shortage in supply of milk to the factories was occasioned by a prolonged drought in the country, which started last year December.

Kenya Dairy Board said poor rains in the last quarter of 2021 and a drought in the quarter that ended in March had a negative impact on production at the farm level.

The current rains will, however, see a regeneration of grass in most parts of the country, which will come as a major boost in production as a lot of farmers rely on open field grazing for their cows.

The Ministry of Agriculture had last month recommended a one-month window period for the importation of milk to address the current shortage in order to tame high prices.

[email protected]