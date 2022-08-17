Commodities Eyeing the best avocado price? Call the Chinese

A man spreads out his avocado produce at Keumbu market on August 19, 2021. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

China is offering the best price for Kenya’s avocado shipped into its giant market surpassing offers from the traditional European market.

A kilogramme of the fruit in China is now fetching $8 (Sh970) when compared to the $6 (Sh729) that Europe is offering for the same quantity.

Kenya started exporting avocado to China last month after many years of waiting, occasioned by the regulatory requirement by the authorities in Beijing.

The Fresh Produce Consortium of Kenya (FPCK) and Kakuzi Limited say they are making at least $8 for every kilogramme of the premium avocado sold to China.

“China is now paying the highest price and this is likely to go up in the coming days as we continue to grow our exports to that market,” said Ojepat Okisegere, chief executive of FPCK.

Kenya has for long been eyeing the Chinese market but there was a requirement that the country would only be allowed to ship out frozen fruits.

The logistics involved and lack of necessary infrastructure delayed access to the Oriental market since the agreement was reached between Kenya and China in 2019.

Kakuzi shipped its first batch of premium fruits to China on August 4 and have so far been stocked at the Shanghai Huizhan Fruit and Vegetable Wholesale Market.

With the stocking in a Chinese retail outlet, Kakuzi has completed the import voyage that started last month for the inaugural export consignment making it among the first African firms to officially undertake commercial sales of avocados on Chinese soil.

“This is a true tree-to-shelf story as the fruits were handpicked at our Murang’a county orchards and packed for export,” said Kakuzi managing director Chris Flowers.

