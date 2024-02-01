Commodities Farmer milk deliveries hit 29-month high in Dec

Milk processing at a factory. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BRIAN AMBANI

Milk delivery to processing firms hit 75.68 million litres in December last year, the highest in 29 months, on bigger production due to good rains.

It is the highest intake of milk in the formal sector – milk sold by registered processors – since May 2021 when sales hit a high of 77.33 million litres, according to data from the Kenya Dairy Board.

Milk consumption remained high throughout last year, with the full-year consumption hitting a record high of 810.76 million litres. This is an increase of 7.33 percent from 755.34 million litres that were consumed in 2022.

Last year’s consumption of the commodity has now surpassed the previous record of 801.91 million litres which was set in 2021.

December’s milk consumption figures are hardly surprising, as the month often records the highest intake due to the many festivities that take place during the period.

In four of the last six years, for example, the highest milk intake has been recorded in December.

Milk prices have remained relatively stable over the past year, as sufficient availability of fodder due to the heavy rains received last year boosted dairy production.

According to data by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistic, a litre of unpacked milk was selling at an average of Sh71.72 in January.

This is an increase of just 0.6 percent compared to an average price of Sh71.27 per litre in January last year.

