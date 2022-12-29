Commodities Firm secures pyrethrum deal with Elgeyo Marakwet

By FRED KIBOR

Pyrethrum buying firm Kentegra has secured a deal with Elgeyo Marakwet County that will see it purchase flowers from farmers at competitive prices.

Governor Wisley Rotich said the deal will support efforts to revive the crop in the region.

“I have since launched a pyrethrum planting programme in the county which started in Keiyo South and today (Thursday) I will launch in Marakwet East and Keiyo North sub-counties,” Mr Rotich said.

In the deal, farmers will be provided with planting materials, technical support, and payment wired within five days of delivery, the governor said.

“The purchaser has since given us seedlings for distribution as well as planting fertiliser and the benefiting farmers have signed contracts to establish the cash crop in their farms. The contract also involves extension services,” he stated.

“As a county, plans are underway to embark on a massive campaign to urge the farmers to consider planting the crop once again but this time through contract farming to prevent exploitation.” The governor urged residents to grow half an acre of pyrethrum in a short period, to end poverty in a programme dubbed ‘operation half an acre cash crop’.

“Poverty robs our families and friends of their dignity and we are determined to break the chains of poverty through cash crops. I urge all farmers to register and benefit from the programme because they are affordable and have a ready market,” he implored.

