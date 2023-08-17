Commodities Kenya Breweries Limited to source sorghum from Murang’a county in deal

Kenya Breweries Limited’s beer canning line at the Ruaraka plant in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By KABUI MWANGI

More by this Author

The Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has signed a partnership with the Murang’a county that will see the brewer support farmers growing sorghum in the area as part of its community empowerment efforts.

Among benefits that farmers are set to derive from the deal include provision of affordable credit facilities, field extension services and linkage to seed companies, fertiliser providers as well as research institutes in a move poised to place them at a more competitive position.

Read: KBL, UDV barred from ending beer distributors contracts

KBL managing director Mark Ocitti lauded the development saying it would go a long way in empowering farmers in the county to be an integral part of the alcohol manufacturing value chain.

“This deal sets the stage for the two entities to work closely in their efforts to create a sustainable pipeline for the much-needed raw material as well as elevate the status of the farmers who will benefit economically from the sale of sorghum to KBL,” noted Ocitti.

Murang’a county governor Irungu Kang’ata said the deal will place farmers on the front-row seat of economic transformation.

“We feel honoured to support KBL’s long-term endeavors to establish a reliable pipeline source of raw materials with Murang’a emerging as one of the key areas of focus. We shall use this opportunity to further advance the conversation on the need to support the consumption of safe alcohol among the youth,” said Dr Kang’ata.

His sentiments were echoed by the area's Senator Joe Nyutu who termed the deal a gateway to growth opportunities that will deliver a sustainable future to farmers in the area.

“The partnership exemplifies the power of collaboration, as together we will cultivate not only sorghum, but also opportunities, sustainability and a brighter future for our region,” stated Mr Nyutu.

The deal adds to KBL’s sorghum and barley value chain that includes over 47,000 farmers who have been contracted to grow the raw materials in Kisumu, Migori, Siaya, Homa Bay, Busia, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Narok, and Nakuru Counties.

The brewer says that similar interventions have seen it support over 80,000 businesses and employ over 200,000 people across the value chain, accounting for almost two percent of the total employment in the country.

Read: Kenya Breweries wins suit against KRA in cider tax dispute

In its 2022 annual report, KBL indicates that it paid out a total of Sh2.6 billion to contracted farmers.

→[email protected]