Kenya has costliest fuel in East Africa despite latest price cut

Kenya has the most expensive fuel in the East African region even after the regulator cut pump prices by up to Sh10 a litre in the latest price review.

A comparison by GlobalPetrolPrices.com —a site that tracks fuel prices globally— shows that a litre of Super petrol is going for $1.478 in Nairobi, with Uganda being the second costliest at $1.46 while Tanzania has the cheapest at $1.26.

A litre of diesel is going for $1.37 in Nairobi, followed by $1.31 in Kampala while it is cheapest in Dar es Salaam at $1.24. The prices in the other countries are as of April 8.