KTDA new board sends CEO, top executives on compulsory leave

KTDA new board sends CEO, top executives on compulsory leaveMonday June 21 2021
The long-serving chief executive officer of Kenya Tea Development (KTDA) Lerionka Tiampati and five other top officials have been sent on compulsory leave by the agency’s new board.
The board’s new chair David Ichocho said the six have been sent on a three-month leave to allow investigations on their conduct.
The decision was reached on Monday during the new board’s first meeting held at the agency’s headquarters amid heavy police presence on fears that the outgoing directors would interrupt the meeting.
Other members who have been sent on leave include the company secretary John Omanga, managing director Alfred Njagi, finance and strategy director Benson Ngari and David Mbugua, general manager ICT.
“… the board of directors has made the following resolution, that the following senior managers will immediately proceed on compulsory leave to allow for the necessary investigations and determination of culpability for any malpractices and possible abuse of office,” said Mr Ichocho.