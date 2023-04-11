Commodities Local GM cotton varieties to wean Kenya from India

GMO cotton. PHOTO | POOL

By GERALD ANDAE

Kenya has initiated plans of producing locally genetically modified cotton seed varieties as it seeks to cut the monopoly held by Indian-based conglomerate Mahyco, which is currently the sole supplier that is selling the planting material for an arm and a leg.

Mahyco is currently selling a kilogramme of this biotech seed at Sh3,500 with the government targeting to cut the cost to Sh200 for the same quantity through local production.

Agriculture Principal Secretary Harsame Kello says plans are already underway to develop the seed using Kenyan scientists and sell it to farmers at an affordable price that will make it accessible to all.

Mr Kello said they are working with Kenya Agricultural Livestock Organisation (Kalro) to develop local seed to cut reliance on the Indian firm, the same way local scientists have managed to come up with genetically modified maize that have been undergoing field trials.

“We are now working with Kalro to have our locally made seed so that we can cut the current cost of Sh3,500 a kilogramme to Sh200 as we seek to expand the cotton sector,” said Mr Kello.

The PS said the affordable seed will help farmers to expand cotton production from the current 20,000 acres to 100,000 acres.

“Once the seed is accessible to all these farmers, the area under cotton will increase significantly in the country,” he said.

Production of locally made seed will also help to cut shortages that have been witnessed in the country in the past, where farmers have missed planting in some seasons due to delays in the distribution of the planting material.

The shortage is said to have been caused by non-payment when the government failed to remit the funds for the seed that the firm had supplied, forcing it to withhold the release of more material.

