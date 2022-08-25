Commodities Malaysia, India line up for Kenyan avocado after China

A man spreads out his avocado produce at Keumbu market on August 19, 2021. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

Malaysia and India are the latest big buyers eyeing Kenya’s avocado after China as the fruit continues to attract more international markets.

The Business Daily has learnt that officials from Malaysia are currently in the country carrying out a pest risk analysis on the Kenyan avocado as they seek to start buying the fruit from local farmers.

Malaysian authorities had in May made inquiries on the possibility of buying avocados, according to Kenya Health Plants Inspectorate Service (Kephis).

Malaysia is the latest nation to carry out an inspection tour on Kenyan avocado orchards and processing facilities after India and Mauritius carried out similar analysis early this month, coming as a boost to Kenya that seeks to increase export destinations.

“The Malaysian delegation is currently in the country to conduct a pest risk analysis as they seek to start buying the produce from Kenya,” said Isaac Macharia, general manager of phytosanitary services at Kephis.

The Asian nation is seeking to import both the Fuerte and Hass avocado varieties by the end of this year.

This comes nearly a month after Kenya started direct fresh avocado exports to china following the certification of 15 exporters.

An increase in Kenya’s avocado export destinations saw the nation take a leading position from South Africa as the number one avocado exporter in the region after shipping out 44 million kilogrammes of the produce between March and mid-August.

Opening up of the Chinese market saw Kenya earn Sh6 billion in five months to August with the country expected to net more.

Malaysian is seeking to find out the measures that Kenya has put in place to contain pests on its fruits.

