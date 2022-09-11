Commodities National Oil gets nod to appeal Sh32m award for botched petrol station

A National Oil branded petrol station. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author

National Oil Corporation of Kenya (Nock) has been allowed to challenge a Sh32.6 million award to a contractor by an arbitrator three years ago for a botched petrol station.

Justice David Majanja allowed Nock to appeal against the award, saying although the contract between the corporation and Tinfra Engineering did not have a provision for the right to appeal, the parties later agreed before the arbitrator on the right to appeal.

The September 2014 deal was for the firm to provide interior design fit-out works at a Nock facility.

The parties fell out and the contractor sued Nock but later agreed to refer the case to an arbitrator and settled on Collins Namachanja to determine the case.

Mr Namachanja delivered his award on November 14, 2019, and ordered the oil firm to pay Tinfra Sh32.6 million within 30 days from the date of the award.

[email protected]