Production of cheaper hydropower hits 2-year high as dams spill

KenGen and other hydropower producers increased the generation of cheaper electricity to the highest level in 26 months in March, even as dams across the country started to overflow on heavy rains.

Data from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority shows hydropower generation jumped by 11.3 percent to 290.48 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) in March, up from 260.88 million units in February.

It is the highest quantity of production since January 2022 when generation hit 320.3 million units, handing consumers cheaper prices.

As hydro is the cheapest source of electricity in Kenya, an increase in output from the more than a dozen power stations helps displace a significant chunk of expensive thermal power from the grid.