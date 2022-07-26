Commodities Rivatex launches new plan to end shortage of cotton supply

Workers make garments at Rivatex East Africa Limited in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu on September 09, 2021. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NMG

By Barnabas Bii

Eldoret-based textile manufacturer Rivatex has launched a programme to sustain a steady supply of raw materials as it restructures its operations to attain international standards.

It has contracted farmers in cotton growing zones in eastern and western Kenya regions to increase acreage under cultivation of the cash crop and realise a steady supply of raw materials to support smooth operations.

“We are supplying farmers with certified seed and ready market for the produce with attractive prices to motivate them to invest in the cash crop,” said the company MD Thomas Kipkurgat.

The company is supporting farmers from 22 counties to invest in Bt cotton variety that is disease-resistant and attracts more returns.

According to Agriculture Food Authority (AFA) Teso region official Chrispine Amuono, the area has the potential to produce plenty of cotton to support operations of textile industry in the country.

The government recently distributed Sh60 million for the revival of Mulwanda ginnery which had stalled for years.

The company management has in the past admitted that it was operating below capacity due to a serious shortage of cotton producing an average of 40,000 bales against capacity of 70,000 bales annually.

The textile firm is however expected to increase cotton consumption from 10,000 bales daily against a projected capacity of 100,000, translating to a daily production rate of 40,000 meters, up from the previous 5,000 meters after it embarked on training farmers on modern cotton production.

It requires more than 500,000 acres of cotton to realize a steady supply of raw materials for ready operations.

“The ratification of Bt cotton will guarantee a steady supply of raw materials to support our operations,” said Prof Kipkurgat adding that the company has entered into a partnership with counties in the region to boost the supply of the raw materials.

The county produces an average of 5,300 tons of cotton against the demand of about 38,000 tonnes with a deficit worth about Sh17 billion being imported from neighboring countries.

The New Rivatex secured a Sh3 billion loan three years ago from the Indian government and an additional Sh3 billion from the Treasury to replace its obsolete machines.

The textile firm was bought by Moi University at Sh205 million after it was placed under receivership more than 10 years ago.

