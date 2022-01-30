Commodities State mulls action as fertiliser price hits new record

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

There has been an outcry from farmers over the high cost of fertiliser, warning that if the price is not addressed, then growers will not plant maize this year.

Agriculture CS Peter Munya has prepared a cabinet memo to discuss and offer intervention on the high cost of fertiliser ahead of the planting season.

Mr Munya said the Cabinet will discuss possible interventions to bring down the price that hit a high of Sh6,000 for a 50-kilogramme bag, nearly double the price as at last year.

Mr Munya said the price of the input was beyond the control of the government, attributing its rice high costs of raw material and shortage in the world market.

“I am putting this matter before the Cabinet so that we discuss and come up with the measures that will address the high cost of fertiliser,” said the Agriculture Cabinet secretary.

There has been an outcry from farmers over the high cost of fertiliser, warning that if the price is not addressed, then growers will not plant maize this year.

The move is likely to compromise production this year adding pressure on food supply, given that Kenya is a maize deficit country and relies on cross-border imports to meet the annual demand.

Kipkorir Menjo, the director of Kenya Farmers Association said farmers will be forced to cut down on acreage and those who will plant will minimise the use of fertiliser.

“We want to urge the government to address the issue of fertiliser, the cost is just unbearable for farmers who are already grappling with high cost of farm inputs,” said Mr Menjo.

