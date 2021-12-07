Commodities Twiga Foods expands operations in Nyanza, Rift Valley

Workers sort fresh produce at Twiga Foods in Nairobi. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

By KEVIN ROTICH

More by this Author Summary Twiga said the expansion will cover Kisii town, Kaplong in Bomet, Kilgoris in Narok, Migori, Awendo and Oyugis.

The firm serves more than 33,000 vendors monthly in Uasin Gishu, Embu, Meru, Kirinyaga, Machakos, Nakuru and Kiambu.

Twiga Foods has expanded its operations to parts of Nyanza and South Rift Valley after raising new capital from international investors to fund expansion.

Twiga said the expansion will cover Kisii town, Kaplong in Bomet, Kilgoris in Narok, Migori, Awendo and Oyugis.

Last month, Twiga raised Sh5.56 billion ($50 million) from a group of private equity firms, which will also finance its planned foray into new markets in West Africa. The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the expansion, which was to happen early this year.

The firm serves more than 33,000 vendors monthly in Uasin Gishu, Embu, Meru, Kirinyaga, Machakos, Nakuru and Kiambu.

It runs a mobile phone-based platform that aggregates demand and streamlines logistics in the distribution of farm produce such as bananas, onions, tomatoes, potatoes, mangoes and cabbages, to small-scale vegetable vendors in city estates, helping make products affordable and increasing sales for vendors.

Since its founding in 2014, the company has raised billions of shillings including equity and loan deals from international investors such as the International Finance Corporation.

[email protected]