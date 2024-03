Commodities Where to purchase the cheapest maize in Kenya

Harvesting of maize at Moi’s Bridge in Uasin Gishu County. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BRIAN AMBANI

Makutano, an urban centre in West Pokot, which borders Trans Nzoia, has the cheapest maize in the country.

A survey by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows a kilogramme (kg) of the grain was retailing at Sh39 on average in the town in January.

