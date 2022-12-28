Markets & Finance Family Bank boosts Form 1 scholarship fund to Sh60m

LINET OWOKO

The Family Group Foundation has scaled up its scholarships fund to Sh60 million for needy students joining Form One in the new year.

The Foundation says 290 bright students from vulnerable backgrounds across 32 counties will get a full scholarship catering for tuition, accommodation, school uniforms, and upkeep as well as access to a mentorship programme.

The financial aid comes at a time many bright students are forced to cut short education at the primary level due to lack of school fees and other basic needs, further dimming their hopes for a brighter future.

“Access to inclusive and equitable quality education is a right to each and every child in this country. Through the Family Group Foundation, we are able to bring hope to children from needy backgrounds and give them an equal chance towards fulfilling their dreams and making their lives better through education,” said Rebecca Mbithi, Family Bank CEO.

“We have purposed to not only expand the kitty but also expand the counties that benefit from this programme from 14 to 32 counties,” she said.

The Foundation has, since 2012, invested more than Sh250 million in the education sector, awarding high school scholarships to more than 1,000 students from across the country.

“As a bank, we are confident that these scholarships go a long way in helping the government to achieve 100 percent transitioning of students to the 1.24 million students who sat for their Kenya Primary School Education Assessment this year. This is a reiteration of our commitment to empowering families by catalysing transformative change for wealth creation,” she added.

