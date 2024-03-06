Markets & Finance Investment bank SIB gets nod to manage pensions

SIB Founder and Managing Director James Wangunyu (right). File | Nation Media Group

By KEPHA MUIRURI

More by this Author

Standard Investment Bank (SIB) has been licensed by the Retirement Benefits Authority to manage retirement benefits schemes.

The approval marks the continued efforts by the investment bank to diversify its product offering as it seeks to become a leader in wealth management.

SIB says it will provide a modern approach to pension management by offering competitive returns in line with client needs.

“We are thrilled to have obtained the Retirement Benefits Manager licence, which underscores our commitment to providing comprehensive financial solutions. We are now in a better position to diversify our services and meet the evolving needs of our clients, especially in the crucial area of retirement planning,” said SIB Founder and Managing Director James Wangunyu.

The investment bank has earned its third license after two previous nods; an investment management license in 2003 and a money management license in 2003, both from the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) with the latter approval allowing SIB to set up the Mansa-X Fund, a multi-asset strategy fund.

Read: SIB’s Mansa-X fund posts 8.6pc return in half-year

SIB offers a single point of entry for investment banking, security trading and investment management.

The investment bank was founded in 1995 and was first in the equity trading business before graduating into corporate finance in 2005 after which it obtained a unit trust scheme license in 2007.

SIB is expected to join 27 other players who have been licensed as fund managers in the industry with over Sh1.5 trillion in assets under management.

The industry has 45 registered individual pension plans and 1075 registered pension schemes.

Other licensed managers in the retirement benefits industry include African Alliance Kenya Investment Bank Kenya, Dyer & Blair Investment Bank Limited and Zimele Asset Management Company Limited.

Pension managers hold the bulk of the industry’s assets under management with the balance being held by issuers.

→ [email protected]