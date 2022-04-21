Market News Airline fares halve after Easter celebrations boom

Planes at the Moi International Airport. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

The cost of air tickets for domestic routes has fallen by more than half after the Easter holiday ended, giving relief to travellers who had been stranded when charges more than doubled.

A one-way ticket that was costing as high as Sh17,000 on budget carrier Jambojet last week Friday is now going for Sh5,800 to Mombasa with Skyward Express charging Sh6,950 on the same destination.

Last week’s rise was precipitated by a high number of travellers who were moving for the Easter holidays.

The fares to Kisumu have also dropped from a high of Sh13,000 during the Easter period to Sh6,800 for passengers travelling today (Friday), highlighting low demand.

Holiday seasons in Kenya are normally characterised by high demand from people seeking to travel. Kenya Airways has also cut its fares from a high of Sh20,000 for a one-way ticket to Mombasa to a low of Sh8,875.

The high demand last week saw Jambojet increase frequencies on some routes to cope with the high number of passengers. It increased the number of flights to Mombasa, Malindi, Eldoret, Kisumu, and Ukunda.

The carrier added four flights to Malindi on Monday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday mainly in the morning and afternoon, which brings to 27 the number of flights it operates on the route in a week.

It also added seven more flights to Mombasa in the morning and afternoon from its Jomo Kenyatta International Airport hub in Nairobi, bringing to 53 the number of flights it operates on the route. The carrier operates Monday to Sunday on the route.

