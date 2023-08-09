Market News Britam, Airtel partner for mobile-based insurance solutions

From left: Airtel Money Kenya Managing Director Anne Kinuthia-Otieno, Britam Director of Partnerships and Digital Evah Kimani, Airtel Africa Group Head Insurance and Investment Airtel Money Dennis Wafula and Inclusivity Solutions CEO Indira Gopalakrishna on stage during the launch of an affordable insurance cover provided by Britam and Airtel Money at Dagoretti Corner on August 9, 2023. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

By KABUI MWANGI

Insurance firm Britam has partnered with Airtel and digital insurer Inclusivity Solutions to introduce mobile-enabled solutions targeting low-income families, and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

In a statement, the trio said the partnership will provide cover for the underserved segments against several risks including loss of income due to hospitalisation, death or disability caused by accidents and funeral costs in the event of death.

In the deal, customers will access three products through their mobile devices including Hospital Cash, Last Expense and Personal Accident covers or a combination of the three.

“The Hospital Cash (Hospi-cash) cover provides policyholders with a daily cash benefit of Sh500 per day for a hospitalisation period of three or more days, up to a maximum of 30 days per year,” said the statement.

“This insurance coverage protects against loss of income and medical expenses, with premiums starting as low as Sh35 per month for individuals or Sh170 for a family of up to four members.”

For the Last Expense cover, which seeks to alleviate the financial burden associated with funeral costs in the event of the assured’s death from natural causes, beneficiaries will receive Sh100,000 as support to cover income loss, outstanding bills and burial expenses.

The premiums for this cover start at Sh40 per month for individuals and Sh170 for a family of up to four members.

The Personal Accident cover safeguards policyholders in the event of permanent disability or death resulting from an accident, providing a predetermined payout of Sh100,000 to the insured or their next of kin.

“Premiums for the Personal Accident cover start at Sh35 per month for individuals or Sh150 for a family of up to four members,” says the statement.

Monthly payments shall be made through the Airtel Money Wallet into Britam's account.

