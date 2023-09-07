Market News Britam launches cover for aviation sector workers

Britam General Insurance has launched a product targeting businesses and individuals in the aviation industry, including personal cover for the crew.

The cover will also extend to legal liability, airport owners and operators liability as well as hull all risks and hull war insurance that covers direct physical loss or damage to the aircraft.

The hull all risks and hull war insurance also covers the disappearance of the aircraft after the commencement of the flight or even when grounded.

"Our goal is to ensure that our aviation clients have peace of mind and can focus on their core operations knowing that they are well protected," said Jackson Theuri, CEO and principal officer at Britam General.

"We understand the risks involved and are committed to providing our clients with comprehensive coverage and exceptional customer service."

Britam currently offers coverage for all aircraft types including single-engine aircraft, such as turbo engine, piston engine, and rotor engine aircraft, operated locally in Kenya.

Crew personal accident insurance covers pilots, flight attendants, out-stationed personnel, and any other members, against personal accidents resulting from aviation-related activities.

Legal liability insurance will cover all sums that an insured will become legally obligated to pay, as damages, due to bodily injury and for injury or destruction of property to third parties as a result of the aircraft.

Airport owners' and operators' liability insurance will cover airport premises, hangars and products distributed by the insured customer or their employees.

The solutions are targeted at airport owners, operators, transporters, and other individuals and corporations engaged in the aviation industry in Kenya.

Britam will sell the covers as a packaged product that can be purchased as a whole or in separate pieces, allowing takers to customise their package according to their specific needs.

