Jubilee launches premium cover for expatriates, high net-worth clients

Jubilee Insurance has unveiled a premium health cover targeting expatriates and high net-worth individuals, who frequently travel abroad in a bid to ensure they receive top-tier medical care in any part of the globe.

Administered by Henner Group and re-insured by Allianz, the scheme will provide medical expenses solutions that span hospitalisation, 24/7 emergency assistance services, as well as specialised treatments in over 185 countries.

Dubbed ‘Care and Health’, the coverage marks a shift from traditional health insurance plans as it eliminates limits on pre-existing and chronic illnesses, ensuring that cover holders with these conditions are fully covered.

The scheme will cover medical expense bills to the limits of up to $4.5 million (about Sh600.8 million), with the insurer saying this will enable individuals to undergo elective procedures, receive specialised treatment as well as access routine healthcare services.

“We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Henner Group and Allianz to bring this international health coverage solution to millions of Kenyans and expatriates. Our top priority at Jubilee Health is designing products that prioritise the well-being of our customers, no matter where they are in the world,” said Jubilee Health Insurance Chief Executive Officer Njeri Jomo.

“With this product, individuals and families will receive world-class healthcare whenever they need it. We're setting a new standard for comprehensive healthcare coverage, and this product is truly a game-changer, offering benefits like no other.”

Following the partnership, Jubilee has unveiled an intuitive online platform where intermediaries will generate quotations at their convenience in a feature set to streamline the insurance process by enabling the agents to provide personalised quotes to clients swiftly and efficiently.

Last year, the insurer launched a five-year project dubbed ‘Changamk@’ that will see it spend Sh2.25 billion on digital transformation, including investing in robotics, Artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics as it lays the ground for the introduction of customised covers.