Market News Kenyan firms opening shop in Dubai to get 2-year free workspace

Nairobi City skyline. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By KEVIN ROTICH

More by this Author Summary Kenyan small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) setting up in Dubai will get a two-year rent-free workspace in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under a new support programme meant to cement the legacy of the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai.

The global entrepreneur programme targets logistics and transport, travel, tourism, construction, real estate, education startups and small businesses.

The companies will also benefit from two-year visas, subsidised urban living, service providers special rates and business setups, among other incentives.

Kenyan small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) setting up in Dubai will get a two-year rent-free workspace in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under a new support programme meant to cement the legacy of the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai.

The global entrepreneur programme targets logistics and transport, travel, tourism, construction, real estate, education startups and small businesses.

The companies will also benefit from two-year visas, subsidised urban living, service providers special rates and business setups, among other incentives.

“Through this initiative, start-ups, or SMEs with a good track record will be given an opportunity and facilitated to set up shop in Dubai with such benefits as a two-year free workspace and two-year free visa, among other incentives to enable them to scale up and internationalise,” said Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency chief executive Wilfred Marube.

Dubai is emerging as an important market for Kenyan companies to expand owing to its high disposable income and taste for international products.

“This is yet another opportunity for the Kenyan start-ups in the target sectors to seize the moment and sign up for consideration,” said Dr Marube.

He spoke on Sunday after flagging off Sh63 million worth of goods to be showcased at the Expo 2020 Dubai that begins in October 2021, under ‘the World Market Initiative Programme’.

The products include leather and leather, textile and apparel, coffee, tea, honey, handicrafts and paintings.

ethical consumerism

Others are dried flowers, chillies, herbs, spices, cosmetics and briquettes.

“This is simply a retail commercial kiosk at the expo focused on promoting ethical consumerism for the expo visitors to purchase unique products that are cultural, high quality and ethically produced,” said Dr Marube.

Last year, Kenya exported Sh19.2 million worth of goods to the UAE against Sh92.7 billion it imported from the Middle East country.