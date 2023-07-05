Market News Micro-insurance products increase on uptake of health, farming covers

The number of micro-insurance products has increased in the past seven years from 32 in 2015 to 55. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By EDNA MWENDA

More by this Author

The number of micro-insurance products has increased in the past seven years from 32 in 2015 to 55, despite a low insurance penetration rate in the country of below three percent.

Agriculture, last expense and health microinsurance products rose from two to five, four to six and six to nine respectively.

Read: Future of insurance: Why Africa millennials matter

A survey by the Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) also highlighted the number of micro-insurance underwriters has grown from 11 in 2015 to 18 in 2022, implying growth potential.

“Microinsurance products have increased both in numbers, and types. While a few have been ‘dropped’, these have mainly gone through restructuring and rebranding,” said AKI in the report.

AKI said the rise in health and life insurance covers was because they are considered emotive.

“The opportunity still exists. The market has not shut us down as insurers to say that we don't want your product. It’s about making the product more relevant to the people,” reckoned AKI.

“These are emotional sales. When somebody is sick and their bill is paid, that's very emotional.”

Inconsistency in premium payments year on year, the perception that cover is expensive, undercutting of prices by competitors, minimal innovation and high claims were some of the challenges facing micro-insurers.

Microinsurance products offer coverage to low-income households or to individuals who have little savings. It is tailored or low-value assets and compensation for illness, injury, or death.

These products include crop insurance and livestock or cattle insurance, which are increasingly sold as index-based insurance, covers on theft or fire, health, death insurance, disability, and natural disasters.

Insurance experts say the government is key to unlocking microinsurance growth through partnerships with other organisations in the private sector, investing in data and research, and education for the small-sized businesses among other incentives.

Most small and medium-sized businesses are exposed to high risks resulting in huge losses.

Read: Why Kenyan small firms need insurance now more than ever

SMEs can improve the resilience and continuity of their business operations as well as contribute to the country’s sustainable economic development by taking insurance covers, as they are key contributors to the economy.

→ [email protected]