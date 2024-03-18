Market News Nairobi targets Wakulima, Muthurwa markets in revenue push

By PETER MBURU

Wakulima and Muthurwa control close to two-thirds of market activities within Nairobi, generating the bulk of the county's revenues from traders.

This is based on the city county’s projected revenue from its markets.

Of the Sh555 million the Nairobi City County projects to collect from 20 markets, Sh324 million (58.4 percent), will come from Wakulima and Muthurwa.

With an expected revenue generation of Sh240 million for the year ending June 2024, Wakulima Market — famous for supplying city residents with food from different parts of the country — is the target of Governor Johnson Sakaja’s administration and is expected to generate three times more revenues for the county than any other market.

Wakulima revenue contribution to Nairobi is 43 percent of the total collections.

Muthurwa, popular for sale of second-hand clothes and food items, is expected to generate Sh84 million for the period between July 2023 and June 2024.

Burma — Kenya’s most popular market for beef and other meat products— is expected to generate Sh36 million.

Together, Wakulima, Muthurwa and Burma will contribute two-thirds of Nairobi’s revenues from markets, according to the targets.

Industrial Area’s dry cereals market and Gikomba (Quarry Road) are targeted to generate Sh30 million and Sh21 million respectively in 2023/24.

“In the period under review, five mega markets were built in collaboration with the national government and development partners at a cost of an estimated Sh3 billion creating more than 4,000 trading spaces. These markets include Quarry Road, new Kangundo Road, Karandini, Mwariro, Westlands and City Park,” the county states in its budget.

This year, the county plans to construct five modern facilities and 300 modern kiosks.

