Safaricom Investment Co-op starts building low-cost houses in Ruaka

By BONFACE OTIENO

Safaricom Investment Co-operative (SIC) has started building 450 units of low-cost houses in Ruaka, Kiambu County as part of its mixed-use development project dubbed Miran Residence.

The housing project sits on a 3-acre property at the western end of the Nairobi bypass and targets low and middle-income earners.

The apartment whose construction will cost Sh750 million comprises studio apartments selling at Sh2.75 million and studio lofts at Sh3.9 million.

It also has one-bedroom units selling at Sh4.45 million and two-bedroom apartments selling at Sh5.9 million.

“The Miran Residence is an ideal investment for people looking to invest in a family home or looking to put up an investment like homestays,” said Safaricom Investment Co-operative CEO Sarah Wahogo.

The development includes a fully equipped gym, a kids' play area and a jogging track promoting the ever-growing desire for an all-around lifestyle.

Its construction which has already started will end in June 2024. The contraction is called MC Builders.

The launch of this housing project is quite timely as it plugs into the government’s Big 4 agenda on Affordable Housing.

The Miran Residence is the fifth housing project by Safaricom Investment Co-operative Society.

The other housing projects include Ruaka Ridge in Ruaka, BlueBells Apartments in Syokimau, Kantafu Serene Homes in Kantafu and Rongai Villas in Rongai.