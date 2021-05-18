Market News Treasury plans one payroll system for national, county staff

National Treasury building. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By PATRICK ALUSHULA

The Treasury is seeking a common payroll system for national and county government employees amid persisting claims of ghost workers.

The country has made the disclosures to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff during the discussions to assess Kenya’s progress on reforms and policy priorities.

Kenya has committed to the common payroll as part of efforts in taming corruption and rising transparency with claims of payments to ghost workers still rife despite the payroll having been audited seven years ago.

“The authorities’ plan to adopt a common payroll system at the national and county level should help contain spending growth and limit the scope for corruption, said IMF.

A 2014 audit for instance revealed that national government was losing Sh1.8 billion on more than 12,500 ghost workers.

Managing two payrolls has posed transparency weaknesses and left loopholes for some workers to feature on both national and county salary rolls.

Salaries and Remuneration Commission in January said it was seeking a single automated system that will identify national and county government entities that are paying out salaries and other benefits that exceed the prescribed limits.

Kenya has also promised IMF that it is going to publish an audit of all Covid-19 related expenditures in financial year ended June 2020.

It further said it will soon publish detailed information on all firms that win State procurement contracts, including the names of their beneficial owners.