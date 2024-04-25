UK announces Sh1.1 billion for green projects in Kenya

Britain also disclosed funding an expert analysis to guide the investments.
“These could deliver economic returns whilst meeting the specific needs of local communities,” the advisory said.
“As flooding causes disruption across Kenya, we can clearly see that the countries least responsible for climate change are the worst affected. We admire Kenya’s impressive climate credentials and are proud of our climate partnerships,” said Leigh Stubblefield, the development director at the British High Commission in Nairobi.
According to the British High Commission, the money is meant to kick-start establishment of 50 green investment projects nationwide.
The allocation was guided by the County Green Finance Assessment, which assesses the ability of counties nationwide in funding for green projects. According to the British government, the survey analysed each county based on four criteria: financial performance, credit risk, availability of green investment opportunities, and the their ability to manage green finance.
The report was developed by Agusto & Co Africa’s first and only credit-rating agency for verifying green bonds, projects and assets.
“This was in partnership with the Capital Markets Authority, the Adaptation Consortium, and the Nairobi Securities Exchange. The assessment was completed with the approval of the National Treasury and Economic Planning,” the British government noted.