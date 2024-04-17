Why two master bedrooms are the growing trend in Kenyan homes

The trend, developers and architects say, is due to a growing desire among Kenyans, although married, to live separate sleeping lives or to accommodate married family friends or relatives or to accommodate those who live in multi-generational households, especially the Indian community.

Those who are living with their ageing parents are also choosing to build them additional master bedrooms. These second master bedrooms are as luxurious and spacious as the first; roomy enough to fit a king-sized bed and bigger than the other bedrooms in the house, bathroom and toilet, and a walk-in closet.